ST. LUCIA'S JADE MOUNTAIN, ANSE CHASTANET LISTED AMONG THE BEST

SOUFRIERE, ST. LUCIA, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Lucia's iconic Jade Mountain Resort has received more top international travel accolades while its sister resort Anse Chastanet continues to be recognized by the world's most discriminating travelers.Naming Jade Mountain the number one "Best Hotel in the Caribbean", U.S. News & World Report rhapsodized about the resort's high-rise vistas of The Pitons, with architecture that draws on St. Lucia's natural beauty, and referenced the varied list of island sports, including snorkeling in Anse Chastanet's clear waters, sunset sailing on the resort yacht and scuba diving with experts from the on-site PADI dive center.With its rankings based on analyses of industry awards, hotel star and user ratings, U.S. News & World Report praised the resort's ambiance: "As the site of the finale of the 14th season of 'The Bachelor', Jade Mountain knows how to create a romantic atmosphere. Couples can arrange for an in-room massage with the Kai en Ciel Spa or a private dinner on the Celestial Terrace. For other meals, there's the Jade Mountain Club helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef Allen Susser."Turning to Jade Mountain's sister resort, U.S. News & World Report reported that Anse Chastanet, spread across 600 tropical acres, is flanked by two sandy beaches. The resort's 49 rooms are either perched on the verdant hillside or nestled beach level within a tropical garden." The resort was rated number 49 in the world.The media outlet reported recent guests loved the relaxing, natural setting and their access to a host of activities, from yoga to jungle biking, and scuba diving in a marine reserve offshore. "To round out this nature-inspired retreat, travelers have their pick of five dining options, including one inside a treehouse," they noted.Meanwhile, Islands magazine declared Jade Mountain winner of its Readers' Choice in its list of the top luxury all-inclusive resorts of the world, while Big 7 Travel, the global travel site, listed the resort among the world's "50 Most Romantic Hotels in the World." Big 7's Top 50 list positioned Jade Mountain as number six in the world.Karolin Troubetzkoy, Executive Director of both properties, was delighted by the latest of many accolades bestowed on her two resorts: "It's heartening to see how these media houses noted the complementality of the adjoining sister resorts because that is precisely the sort of harmony with nature and each other which my husband Nick Troubetzkoy (the owner/architect) was aiming for."Islands magazine wrote about Jade Mountain: "There's nothing quite like it. Even though there are other resorts with a similar concept - a nonexistent fourth wall, so your room is open to the sea and sky - we can honestly say that Jade Mountain guarantees you a one-of-a-kind luxury experience."Noting its editors and writers scoured the globe to find the best all-inclusive resorts based on "standout offerings, from top-notch dining options and cool bars to over-the-top suites and white-glove butler service," Islands magazine reported on the "mesmerizing" rooms, called sanctuaries, "designed in a stunning blend of wood and stone elements. They're massive (1,400 to 2,000 square feet) and layered atop each other, each with its own equally large (450 to 900 square feet) infinity pool offering unobstructed views of St. Lucia's twin Piton peaks and the sapphire-blue sea."Troubetzkoy credited resort staff for their commitment to the sustainable aspects of the sister resorts: "We could not have achieved such mixing of luxury and conservation without the priceless contributions of our dedicated staff and their deep knowledge of the area."With only 78 rooms in total between the two sister resorts, the company employs more than 550 team members, 97 percent of whom are from the surrounding communities.About Anse ChastanetAnse Chastanet is set amid a lush 600-acre estate with two soft-sand beaches and breathtaking views of St. Lucia's twin Pitons mountains, the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Amidst St. Lucia's lush tropical beauty, activities range from jungle biking, hiking and bird watching to snorkeling on the reef within swimming distance of the beach. The environmentally friendly, award-winning resort comprises 49 individually designed rooms, 37 of which are scattered about a lush hillside, and 12 that are nestled within a tropical garden at beach level. It offers innovative menus, one entirely vegetarian, in four different locations and features fresh produce served up from the resort's organic farm. Guests can take in interactive chocolate-making classes in the resort's chocolate laboratory and a variety of water sports are also on offer.For more information, visit www.ansechastanet.com About Jade MountainRising majestically above the 600-acre beachfront resort of Anse Chastanet, Jade Mountain Resort on St. Lucia's south-western Caribbean coastline is a cornucopia of organic architecture celebrating St. Lucia's stunning scenic beauty. Architect owner Nick Troubetzkoy has expanded upon his philosophy of building in harmony with Caribbean nature in his creation of Jade Mountain St. Lucia. The bold architectural design - individual bridges leading to exceptional infinity pool sanctuaries and rugged stoned-faced columns reaching towards the sky - makes Jade Mountain one of the Caribbean's most mesmerizing resort experiences.For more information, visit www.jademountain.com ENDSSource: Jade Mountain and Anse Chastanet



