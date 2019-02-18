Johnny Dangerfield continues to champion efforts of Seacoast Sports

South Carolina's Johnny Dangerfield opens up about his support for non-denominational church's sports ministry.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A keen sportsman himself, having enjoyed numerous professional golf tournament wins and a foray into motorsport, Johnny Dangerfield's passion for sport is evident. Accordingly, the Mount Pleasant resident has established himself as—and remains—an avid and distinguished supporter of his local church's sports ministry, Seacoast Sports."It's an incredible initiative and something which I'm immensely proud to support in whichever way possible," says Dangerfield, a highly talented golfer who's scooped multiple tournament victories at prestigious golf venues including Bulls Bay Golf Club and the Daniel Island Club in recent years.A non-denominational church based close to the Dangerfield family's home, Seacoast Church is proud to maintain its own sports ministry, Seacoast Sports, backed by individuals such as Johnny Dangerfield and fellow church members."Seacoast Sports has gone from strength to strength in recent years," reveals Johnny Dangerfield, owner and founder of South Carolina's number one independent automotive dealership by annual sales volumes, Automaxx of the Carolinas, "as part of what the church calls 'Christ-centered fitness.'""Johnny has been a godsend for the sports ministry here at Seacoast," explains church director Wes Koch of Dangerfield's continued support. "When I first met Johnny and mentioned that I was the director for the sports ministry at Seacoast, he was quick to respond," he adds."He said to me, 'If it has to do with God's kingdom and sport... I'm in!'" reveals Koch of Dangerfield's eager decision to back the religious organization's sports ministry.Indeed, the Automaxx of the Carolinas boss has since earned the title of Seacoast Sports' most trusted and active supporter. "Johnny frequently goes above and beyond," adds Koch, "and there's no way we could do what we do at Seacoast Sports without his help; I count him as a blessing from God and someone I can rely on for anything."Founded in 1988, the church today boasts more than a dozen campuses across two states, dedicated to helping people find God, grow their faith, discover their purpose, and make a difference, according to the organization. A number of the church's sports ministry's athletes, in particular, have become firm friends and customers of Dangerfield and his business, along with one of Seacoast's pastors. To find out more about Johnny Dangerfield and Automaxx of the Carolinas, South Carolina's number one independent automotive dealership, please head to https://www.843auto.com/ or call 843-719-5000 to speak to a member of the team.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.