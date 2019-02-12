Johnny Dangerfield lists key advantages of Digital Dealer Conference attendance

Automaxx of the Carolinas owner Johnny Dangerfield reveals benefits of attending Digital Dealer Conference & Expo.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Owner and founder of South Carolina's number one independent automotive dealership by sales volumes, Johnny 'Suzuki' Dangerfield lifts the lid on automotive industry event Digital Dealer Conference & Expo as he shares key advantages of attending the popular tech-forward automotive sector exhibition."Key benefits center around discovering new technologies, and developing and building custom business solutions," explains Dangerfield, owner of tri-county area Automaxx of the Carolinas, "with a view to growing your dealership and expanding your knowledge."Event organizers suggest that attendees are able to choose from over 100 educational sessions led by top dealership executives, trainers, and consultants. Those who attend are also invited to demo the latest products and services from more than 130 technology-focused providers."There are the peer strategy roundtables, too," adds Johnny Dangerfield , "where you can discuss best practices and pick up new ideas alongside peers from similarly-sized businesses across the nation."He continues, "There are also ample opportunities to receive expert counsel from top keynote speakers, including executives from the country's leading 100 dealerships."Areas of particular interest and focus for Dangerfield and his team include employee hiring and training, leadership and management, succession planning, compliance and risk, reputation and loyalty, and disruptors and emerging trends."One major benefit of the Digital Dealer Conference is learning—or beginning to better understand—how to optimize your human capital," says the Automaxx of the Carolinas owner.Educational sessions in this category, known as dealer ops and management, range from leadership, management of multi-store locations, and succession planning, to talent management, staff retention, and recruitment, according to the event's organizers. The event also focuses on so-called sales strategy and variable ops, as well as marketing and advertising.Aimed squarely at dealer principles, general managers, general sales managers, and pre-owned managers, the conference is also recommended for internet sales managers, marketing directors, e-commerce directors, social media managers, CRM managers, and BDC managers. Also advised to attend by organizers are fixed operations managers, F&I managers, OEM representatives, automotive dealer associations, allied industry professionals, and international dealerships, plus powerboat and RV dealers."The benefits are plentiful across the incredibly broad dealership spectrum, and I would recommend Digital Dealer Conference & Expo to anyone currently in, or looking to enter, the automotive dealership industry," adds Automaxx of the Carolinas boss Dangerfield, wrapping up.Digital Dealer Conference & Expo 26 is to be held in Orlando, Florida between April 9 and April 11, 2019. Summerville-based Automaxx of the Carolinas, meanwhile, remains South Carolina's number one independent automotive dealership by annual sales volumes. To find out more about Johnny Dangerfield and Automaxx of the Carolinas, please head to https://www.843auto.com/ or call 843-719-5000 to speak to a member of the team.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.