INVESTinNC Launches Woman-Owned 6-Pack Campaign for Investment Crowdfunding in North Carolina

Program focuses on helping women entrepreneurs gain access to capital for their small business through investment crowdfunding.

WILMINGTON, NC, USA, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- INVESTinNC is thrilled to announce their Woman-Owned 6-Pack Campaign , designed specifically for North Carolina women entrepreneurs seeking capital for their small businesses through investment crowdfunding . The Woman-owned campaign offers several benefits for women business owners in North Carolina, including the opportunity for their business to be part of the marketing efforts promoting the cohort of woman-owned businesses, reduced campaign fees, and the ability to uniquely design their campaign and set their own terms for the capital being raised.“Investment crowdfunding is a new and exciting way to raise capital for all businesses, especially for woman, veteran, and minority entrepreneurs that statistics show have greater challenges getting their businesses funded. We’re delighted that we’ve launched our next Program for woman-owned businesses in North Carolina and look forward to working with them in our next campaign,” says John Panaccione, CEO of LogicBay Corporation.To be eligible, program applicants need to meet the following requirements:• Be a woman!• Represent at least 51% ownership of a North Carolina business & be a U.S. citizen• Need to raise money for your small business (up to $2,000,000 allowable)Registration submissions are being accepted through March 31, 2019. To learn more, and to submit your registration for your Woman-owned business, visit https://www.investinnc.com/campaigns/woman-owned INVESTinNC is a program dedicated to educating the market about new investment crowdfunding opportunities in North Carolina. LogicBay Corporation, founding partner of INVESTinNC, offers North Carolina business owners and investors access to the only state-approved crowdfunding portal under the NC PACES Act.To take part in either of two upcoming informational events , please visit the following registration pages:INVESTinNC: Investment Crowdfunding for Woman Entrepreneurs @ Bold Missy Brewery, Charlotte, NC - March 7th @ 5:45 PMINVESTinNC: Investment Crowdfunding for Woman Entrepreneurs - Online webinar March 12 @ 12:00 PM

INVESTinNC - Woman 6-Pack Program for Investment Crowdfunding



