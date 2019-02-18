10th issue of Digital CMO Digest launched by Regalix

An analysis of best practices and insights in Partner Relationship Management

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regalix has launched the latest issue of Digital CMO Digest , a power-packed marketing publication focused on digital transformation in the fields of marketing, sales and customer success. Each iteration of Digital CMO Digest shares expertise and insights from senior executives and business leaders from multiple industries.The 10th issue of this insightful publication explores the field of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) in detail. Heads of partner channels of leading global brands, including Google, Forrester, IBM, Trace 3 and many others, share their thoughts on how a competitive and crowded hi-tech marketplace has made it necessary to build an extended partner network. They also share their strategies on collaborating with partners having niche capabilities to help their businesses realize shared gain. Also, discover how PRM has evolved to include support for market development funds (MDFs), incentive program management, and channel-specific business intelligence and analytics.About Digital CMO DigestDigital CMO Digest is a Regalix publication that aims to support organizations across the globe to augment their marketing, customer satisfaction and retention initiatives. It does so by capturing the thoughts, perspectives and insights of market leaders and industry experts who are associated with digital transformation of marketing, sales and customer success. This information equips Digital CMO Digest readers with the know-how to tackle their business challenges better.About RegalixRegalix is a Customer Acquisition and Customer Success company that re-imagines digital experiences across hi-tech, ad-tech and retail domains. The company has partnered with some of the largest global B2B organizations in their efforts at customer acquisition, growth and retention. Regalix works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today’s subscription-based economy.Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley – Palo Alto, California – Regalix has offices in Europe and Asia.



