America's Got Talent Alum Marty Brown Returns To Country Radio With Hypnotic New Single, “Umbrella Lovers”
Sidewalking with my baby down on the boulevard
The clouds they are a-crying, yeah it’s coming down hard
We’re cuddled up close, baby high and dry
As another perfect rain’s
Falling from the sky (Brown, Tiven)
Brown first rose to fame as an artist on MCA Records in the 1990s, but he is also known as the songwriter behind mega-hits for Tracy Byrd (“I’m From The Country”), Brooks & Dunn (“It Ain’t Me If It Ain’t You”), and Trace Adkins (“When I Stop Loving You”). After a lengthy hiatus, Brown returned in typically dramatic fashion with a show-stopping performance on America’s Got Talent in 2013. His touching rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” went viral, generating over 11 MILLION views on YouTube. The rest, as they say, is history. His Top 10 AGT finish convinced Marty to get back into the spotlight and since then he has performed at the historic Ryman Auditorium, returned to the Grand Ole Opry, and signed autographs at CMA Music Fest.
FANS can catch MARTY Live:
2/23 -The Red Shed, Hutchinson, KS
3/1 - WOODSONGS on RFD TV
3/4 - 650 WSM AM “Coffee, Country & Cody”
3/6 – WOODSONGS on RFD TV
3/8 - WBKR Radio, Owensboro, KY
3/8 - WWKY Radio, Madisonville, KY
3/8 - The Crowded House, Madisonville, KY
3/15 - WBKO Midday Live w/ Laura Rogers - Ch. 13 Bowling Green, KY
3/15 - National Anthem @ WKU Baseball
3/16 - El Portrero's Exit 6, Franklin, KY
3/18 – 650 WSM AM - “Nashville Today”
3/27 – GREAT DAY LIVE – WHAS TV (Louisville)
4/9 - TN Songwriters Association Awards Show, Nashville, TN
5/17 – WSMV TV – “Today in Nashville”
5/18 - Overtime Sports Grille, Franklin, KY - Album Release Party
5/30 - Lewisport Heritage Festival, Lewisport, KY
5/31 - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon, KY
10/4 - Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Acoustic Performance, Mt. Vernon, KY
Stay social:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/martybrownusa/
Website: http://www.martybrownmusic.com/
