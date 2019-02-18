America's Got Talent Alum Marty Brown Returns To Country Radio With Hypnotic New Single, “Umbrella Lovers”

Marty Brown Courtesy of NBC Universal

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- America's Got Talent Alum Marty Brown returns to Country radio via Play MPE with “Umbrella Lovers,” a hypnotic new single from his upcoming CD, AMERICAN HIGHWAY, for Plowboy Records. With a laid-back, big-city vibe and Brown’s distinctive vocal, this is a record that will drive you to grab your lover and stroll your day away. Jangling guitars, a slight “island vibe” and easy vamps keep the track moving while a “live” room sound makes this a radio stand out. Taste of Country premiered the audio track earlier this month, and Country Rebel gave a shout-out to sweethearts on Valentine’s Day with a special acoustic video performance of the song. Fans can hear “Umbrella Lovers” on SoundCloud now; the single was co-produced by Jon Tiven (B.B. King, Wilson Pickett, Waylon Jennings) and Brown, and will be available for purchase March 15.Sidewalking with my baby down on the boulevardThe clouds they are a-crying, yeah it’s coming down hardWe’re cuddled up close, baby high and dryAs another perfect rain’sFalling from the sky (Brown, Tiven)Brown first rose to fame as an artist on MCA Records in the 1990s, but he is also known as the songwriter behind mega-hits for Tracy Byrd (“I’m From The Country”), Brooks & Dunn (“It Ain’t Me If It Ain’t You”), and Trace Adkins (“When I Stop Loving You”). After a lengthy hiatus, Brown returned in typically dramatic fashion with a show-stopping performance on America’s Got Talent in 2013. His touching rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” went viral, generating over 11 MILLION views on YouTube. The rest, as they say, is history. His Top 10 AGT finish convinced Marty to get back into the spotlight and since then he has performed at the historic Ryman Auditorium, returned to the Grand Ole Opry, and signed autographs at CMA Music Fest.FANS can catch MARTY Live:2/23 -The Red Shed, Hutchinson, KS3/1 - WOODSONGS on RFD TV3/4 - 650 WSM AM “Coffee, Country & Cody”3/6 – WOODSONGS on RFD TV3/8 - WBKR Radio, Owensboro, KY3/8 - WWKY Radio, Madisonville, KY3/8 - The Crowded House, Madisonville, KY3/15 - WBKO Midday Live w/ Laura Rogers - Ch. 13 Bowling Green, KY3/15 - National Anthem @ WKU Baseball3/16 - El Portrero's Exit 6, Franklin, KY3/18 – 650 WSM AM - “Nashville Today”3/27 – GREAT DAY LIVE – WHAS TV (Louisville)4/9 - TN Songwriters Association Awards Show, Nashville, TN5/17 – WSMV TV – “Today in Nashville”5/18 - Overtime Sports Grille, Franklin, KY - Album Release Party5/30 - Lewisport Heritage Festival, Lewisport, KY5/31 - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon, KY10/4 - Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Acoustic Performance, Mt. Vernon, KYStay social:Website: http://www.martybrownmusic.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.