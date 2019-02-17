Spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey Proclaims 2019 as The Year of Focus

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year on New Year’s Eve, spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey delivers his Divine dispensation for the coming year—a benediction that will overlight, guide, and shape humanity and the world.On 31 December 2018, during his annual New Year’s Eve Retreat (held this time in Carlsbad, California), Louix delivered his Divine dispensation for the coming year, proclaiming 2019 as The Year of Focus.During his half-hour video discourse, Louix emphasized the importance of becoming even more grounded and focused in our lives and in strengthening our connection to The Divine. He detailed ways to achieve this, including simplifying our lives where possible (e.g. letting go of possessions, finishing unfinished projects, spending time in nature, and purifying our diets and habits). In so doing, he explained, we will be more powerfully prepared for and aligned with the profound changes happening in this world, as well as experience a deeper sense of happiness and inner peace.About the Louix Dor Dempriey FoundationThe Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides atPrema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.



