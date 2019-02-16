Mayoral Candidate Keith James Receives Endorsement from City Commissioners Kelly Shoaf, Christina Lambert & Joe Peduzzi

Joe Peduzzi, Commissioner-Elect, District 4 Kelly Shoaf, City Commissioner, District 1 Christina Lambert, City Commissioner, District 5

The endorsements of James for Mayor show he's the most qualified and prepared candidate with detailed plans for the northend, southend and western communities

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keith James , city commissioner & mayoral candidate of West Palm Beach (WPB), announced that city commissioners in districts 1, 4 & 5 have endorsed him for mayor of WPB ahead of the 2019 election.These endorsements were announced at the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches Mayoral Debate in front 150 local chamber members & business executives.“WPB needs a leader who is not perfect but one who is a person. Someone who just like the residents of this city, has gone through hard times, learned from mistakes & works every day to do better than the day before. The best leaders aren’t those who have never fallen, but those who choose to get back up. I am happy to offer you my endorsement to be the next mayor of West Palm Beach.” Kelly Shoaf, City Commissioner, District 1“You have my endorsement for mayor of WPB. As commissioner you have shown an attention to detail on plans and governance, represented the residents of District 4 & our city tirelessly on tough issues and you bring the experience we need to guide our city’s future.” Joe Peduzzi, Commissioner-Elect, District 4“The detailed plans you have presented for WPB, & the southend of WPB, show that you are listening to our residents. Your proposed Neighborhoods First Initiative is the right solution to collaborate with homeowners associations throughout the city to address critical priorities like crime, traffic, homeless issues & community needs. I am pleased to endorse your candidacy for mayor & look forward to working together to improve WPB.” Christina Lambert, City Commissioner, District 5“I am humbled to have the endorsements of our city commissioners. As mayor, I will work in collaboration with our city leaders to put neighborhoods first. Together, we will work as a team to move WPB forward,” Keith James, Mayoral candidateThe Keith James for mayor campaign continues to lead the way in endorsements & support. He is the only candidate to release detailed plans to address the issue of homelessness, the budget & neighborhood initiatives.Since filing for mayor, Keith James has hosted neighborhood meetings in nearly every part of WPB & has learned the issues that residents care about. Keith’s plans for the city are based off conversations with residents & community leaders.Keith James For Mayor Neighborhood Priorities ListNorthend Priorities: The Anchor Site, Currie Park, Mayor’s Village Initiative, Broadway Corridor Investment, Market the Northend, Oversee Northend Capital Improvement Projects, Address Absentee Landlord Issues, Move Purpose Built Communities Forward, Protect our Parks & Open Spaces, Proper Code Enforcement, Prioritize Community Policing, Connect our Neighborhoods Utilizing our City Trolleys, Work with our Local Schools, Quarterly Meetings Hosted in the Northend, Engage with the Community!Southend Priorities: Golf Course Project, South Dixie Corridor Investment, Prioritize 8111 Site, Tennis Center, Protect Our Parks & Open Spaces, Oversee Southend Capital Improvement Projects, Maintain Train Quiet Zones, Jefferson Terminal District Opportunities, Proper Code Enforcement, Prioritize Community Policing, Work With Our Local Schools, Improve Our City Gateways; Forest Hill, Southern Blvd, Belvedere and South Dixie, Connect Our Neighborhoods Utilizing Our City Trolleys, Quarterly Meetings Hosted in the Southend, Engage With The Community!Western Priorities: State Road 7 & Roebuck Road extensions, support Fire Station 7 & 8 for faster emergency response times, support the western division of the police department, support the funding of neighborhood street lights, fought to ensure our western communities receive their fair share of city services without double taxation, fought for funding & clean up programs along Okeechobee Boulevard, Northlake Boulevard & Jog RoadAdditionally, James has been endorsed in his campaign for Mayor by the West Palm Beach Association of Firefighters, Police Benevolent Association and the AFL-CIO Palm Beach Treasure Coast. They are joined by Congresswoman Lois Frankel, Congressman Alcee Hastings, West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio , Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Palm Beach County Mayor Mack Bernard, Former State Representative Joe Abruzzo, State Representative David Silvers, State Representative Emily Slosberg, Former State Representative Irv Slosberg, Former PBC Commissioner Addie Greene, Town of Jupiter Inlet Colony Mayor Dan Comerford, City of Pahokee Mayor Keith Babb, City of South Bay Mayor Joe Kyles, City of Lake Worth Commissioner Andy Amoroso, City of Lake Worth Commissioner Herman Robinson, City of Lake Worth Commissioner Omari Hardy, City of Riviera Beach Councilor Terence "TD" Davis, City of Palm Beach Gardens Councilor Mark Marciano, Town of Jupiter Inlet Colony Commissioner Milton "Chip" Block, Town of Jupiter Councilman Ilan Kaufer, Town of South Palm Beach Councilman Robert Gottlieb. Paula Ryan and Priscilla Taylor are also running for mayor. The election is Tuesday, March 12th. The election is Tuesday, March 12th.About Keith James:Commissioner Keith James was elected to the West Palm Beach City Commission in 2011 and is a two-time president of the City Commission. As the Immediate Past President of the Palm Beach County League of Cities, Board Member of the Florida League of Cities and member of Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, Commissioner James has become a leader on solving local municipal and regional issues of importance.On the City Commission, Keith James has sought to create a city of opportunity where people and businesses can succeed. Under Keith James’ leadership, West Palm Beach has seen a boom in economic development and job creation, improvements in city services and increase in local neighborhood projects. Commissioner James has prioritized sound budget management, improving public safety, protecting West Palm Beach’s water supply and environment and addressing homelessness and workforce housing issues.

Listen to Jayson French from the West Palm Beach Fraternal Order of Firefighters share his reasons for supporting Keith James for Mayor!



