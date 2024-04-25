Lourdes Casanova Qualifies as Candidate for County Court Judge, Group 2
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lourdes Casanova, experienced litigation attorney, small business owner, and former prosecutor, qualified to run for the open Palm Beach County Court Judge Group 2. Election Day is Tuesday, August 20th.
“I was incredibly honored to have my parents alongside me yesterday when I filed the paperwork to qualify as a candidate for judge,” said Lourdes Casanova. “As the daughter of immigrants who came to America in search of freedom, I have a profound appreciation for the Constitutional principles of due process, separation of powers, and access to the courts. My parents played a major role in shaping my values and instilling in me a deep sense of duty to serve our community. Their journey and sacrifices inspire me to take my service to the next level and uphold the principles of integrity, fairness, and justice in our justice system.”
Lourdes has been committed to upholding justice and serving her community throughout her career. As a former prosecutor for the State Attorney’s Office in Palm Beach County, she litigated hundreds of cases, conducted jury trials, and reviewed evidence.
In 2015, Lourdes founded Casanova Law, providing legal representation in various areas, including criminal law, DUI defense, juvenile court matters, and immigration law.
Her passion for service goes beyond the courtroom. Lourdes is past President of the Palm Beach County Hispanic Bar Association and a member of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers. From 2022-2023, She had the privilege of being a Florida Bar Leadership Academy Fellow. Lourdes is committed to giving back to her community and has volunteered with local schools as well as organizations like Special Olympics and the Florida Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce.
Lourdes Casanova’s dedication to excellence has been recognized by the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC), which has earned multiple nominations and the National Trial Lawyers and Super Lawyers.
Since announcing her candidacy in mid-February, Lourdes has built incredible support and momentum. This last reporting period, excluding loans, she outraised both opponents. Lourdes has also earned endorsements from professional law enforcement organizations, including the Fraternal Order of Police and the Police Benevolent Association.
For more information on Lourdes Casanova, visit www.CasanovaforJudge.com.
Jonathan Cooper
Jonathan Cooper
Cornerstone Solutions
