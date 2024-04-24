Adam Frankel Endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police for Public Defender of Palm Beach County
I am proud to receive the endorsement of The Fraternal Order of Police. Their support highlights our shared commitment to a fair, just, and accountable legal system”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam Frankel, five-time elected Delray Beach City Commissioner and Legal Professional, is proud to announce that the Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed his campaign to be the next Public Defender of Palm Beach County. Frankel's legal career began in Palm Beach County, where we served in the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office beginning in 1999. Following his role in the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office, Adam Frankel has practiced Criminal Defense Law in Palm Beach County for over 20 years, defending hundreds of clients in Palm Beach County. Adam was elected to the Delray Beach City Commission beginning in 2009 and was elected five times.
— Adam Frankel
A native of Toledo Ohio, Frankel's legal career began in Palm Beach County, where he served as an Assistant Public Defender from 1999 to 2001. His early role provided him with a critical understanding of the challenges within the legal system and instilled a lasting dedication to defending the underrepresented.
Elected to the Delray Beach City Commission in 2009, Frankel was a driving force in local politics and legal circles, advocating for progress and responsive governance. His participation as an original appointee to Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg's Sober House Task Force in 2016 further demonstrated his dedication to public service, specifically in combating the opioid crisis.
With the support of The Fraternal Order of Police, Frankel's campaign gains a significant ally in law enforcement, reinforcing his vision for a just legal system that serves and protects all county residents. "I am proud to receive the endorsement of The Fraternal Order of Police," stated Frankel. "Their support highlights our shared commitment to a fair, just, and accountable legal system. I am committed to ensuring that our community's needs for equitable legal representation are met with the highest standards of service and integrity."
Support Adam Frankel’s campaign at: www.VoteFrankel.com
Jonathan Cooper
Cornerstone Solutions
email us here