Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys Now Reviews 3M Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ Earplugs Cases Linked to Hearing Loss in Veterans

Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys is prepared to pursue individual compensation claims for Veterans suffering hearing loss due to 3M’s defective earplugs.

U.S. Veterans who were issued defective 3M Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ Earplugs, and suffered permanent hearing loss need to know they have the legal right to seek compensation for their injuries. ” — Mike Brandner, ESQ.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys announced that their Louisiana law firm now reviews 3M Company (3M) Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ Earplugs, Version 2, injury claims on behalf of U.S. military veterans seeking compensation for permanent hearing loss and/or tinnitus and other damages due to alleged product defects. Individual civil lawsuit claims for compensation must be filed as none of the $9.1 million settlement 3M recently agreed to pay the United States Department of Justice (DOJ)—to resolve allegations of supplying the U.S. Military defective earplugs between 2003 to 2011—will be distributed directly to military personnel who suffered permanent hearing loss and/or tinnitus.

3M Company Agrees to Pay $9.1 Million to Resolve Allegations

In a recent settlement agreement with the United States Department of Justice, 3M agreed to pay $9.1 million to resolve allegations that the company knowingly sold defective earplugs to the U.S. military. The case settlement was brought in a lawsuit filed under the qui tam, or whistleblower, provisions of the False Claims Act and is captioned United States ex rel. Moldex-Metric v. 3M Company, Case No. 3:16-cv-1533-MBS (D.S.C.).

What is noteworthy about the lawsuit settlement is that the amount recovered only offsets government financial losses, not hearing loss damages suffered by U.S. Veterans. Furthermore, the case only settles allegations and does not state any liability.

Legal Help for Veterans Who Suffered Hearing Loss

Military personnel who served between 2003-2015, were issued 3M Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ Earplugs, Version 2, and now suffer from permanent hearing loss and/or tinnitus are invited to contact Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys for a free case evaluation. As time restrictions may apply, it’s best to seek legal counsel in pursuit of compensation for hearing loss and other damages as soon as possible. Call (504) 345-1111 today, or submit an 3M earplug case review form online now.

Mike Brandner wants U.S. veterans who were put at risk of injury to know that they have the right to seek compensation for permanent hearing loss. ”Veterans of our United States armed forces shouldn’t have had to worry about being put at risks of injury from a U.S. based manufacturer while defending our country. I want them to know that they do have the right to seek justice and seek compensation to help ensure their long-term quality of life is not overlooked. That is why my legal team is prepared to pursue individual compensation claims for those suffering hearing loss and other damages due to 3M’s defective earplugs.”

More About Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys

Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys has successfully represented victims from a variety of backgrounds with lawsuits against large insurance companies, Fortune 500 companies, large corporations, condominium associations, labor unions, and more involving injuries related to traffic accidents, defective products, workplace accidents, maritime accidents, railroad accidents (FELA), and other accidents. Find out more about Mike Brandner and his team of Louisiana personal injury attorneys online at MikeBrandner.com or by calling (504) 345-1111. You can also interact with the law firm by connecting with them on Twitter and Facebook.

Defective Product: 3M Earplugs | Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys



