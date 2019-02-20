Cascade Thermal Projects Receive 2018 EBJ Business Achievement Awards

Installation of thermal remediation system at inactive hazardous waste disposal site

Environmental Business Journal Recognizes Firms for Growth and Innovation

We are honored by this prestigious industry recognition, as it demonstrates our commitment to excellence on every level and helping our clients achieve their project goals” — John Cowdery, CEO

BOTHELL, WA, USA, February 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental Business Journal® (“EBJ”), a business research publication which provides high value strategic business intelligence to the environmental industry, has selected Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”) for three 2018 Business Achievement Awards for Technology Merit in Remediation and Project Merit in Remediation.

“We are honored by this prestigious industry recognition, as it demonstrates our commitment to excellence on every level and helping our clients achieve their project goals,” said John Cowdery, Chief Executive Officer at Cascade. “I am proud of our crews, engineers, technical experts, and support staff. Everyone in our company from field to office personnel contributes to our success and to our achievement, and they are the ones who have earned this recognition.”

Cascade was recognized in the Technology Merit in Remediation category for the completion of an in situ thermally enhanced bioremediation project at a Class 2 inactive hazardous waste disposal site under NYSDEC’s State Superfund Program. The company was also recognized twice in the Project Merit in Remediation category. The first project was one in which TerraTherm, now Cascade Thermal, successfully treated 87,008 m3 of soils contaminated with dioxins from the use of Agent Orange in Vietnam. The second project was one headed by Jacobs in which Cascade operated as a subcontractor. Together, they completed Area 1 in situ thermal treatment (ISTT) remediation at the Velsicol Chemical Superfund Site.

The 2018 EBJ awards will be presented at a special ceremony at the Environmental Industry Summit XVII in San Diego, Calif. on March 20, 2019. The Environmental Industry Summit is an annual three-day executive retreat hosted by EBI, Inc.

To learn more about the projects for which Cascade was recognized, reach out to Anna Hansen at ahansen@cascade-env.com.



