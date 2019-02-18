Purple Heart Homes Shares VR Video of Double Amputee Veteran's Life at International Builders Show in Las Vegas

Experience Life as a Veteran in a Wheelchair with a VR Video at the National Association of Homebuilders/International Builder’s Show in Las Vegas

STATESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purple Heart Homes (PHH) ( www.phhusa.org ) is pleased to announce its participation in the NAHB International Builders Show (IBS), being held on February 16-21, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. PHH is particularly excited to share with attendees its newly released Virtual Reality Video, which enables viewers to virtually visualize the daily struggles a wheelchair-bound double amputee faces, as well as the freedom he experiences when his home is adapted to meet his specific needs.Established in 2008 to provide Service Connected Disabled and Aging Veterans with needed repairs to ensure safe and accessible homes, Purple Heart Homes has completed almost 500 projects since its inception.John Gallina, Co-Founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes, will be sharing information with NAHB Executive Officers on Monday, February 18 about how local Home Builders Associations can establish a Purple Heart Homes Chapter in their region or join an existing Chapter in their area. Working together with numerous organizations, including NAHB, local Home Builders Associations, Habitat for Humanity, National League of Cities, and the Home Depot Foundation, Purple Heart Homes is focused on increasing the number of projects across the nation to help many more Service Connected Disabled and Aging Veterans.Expo attendees are encouraged to visit the Purple Heart Homes Exhibit Booth #N17 in the North Hall Lobby, outside of Hall N3, to experience the Virtual Reality Video.More than 4 million Service Connected Disabled Veterans live in the United States today (U.S. Census Bureau, https://www.census.gov/newsroom/facts-for-features/2017/veterans-day.html ), and over 50 percent of veterans 65 years of age and older live in homes built in or before the 1950’s and 1960’s that often are no longer suited to meet their needs because of their ages and disabilities.Please join Purple Heart Homes and its partners in thinking about the value that a safe and accessible home brings to our veterans, who have sacrificed so much for each of us. Please consider donating to Purple Heart Homes, joining its Hearts of Honor Club, volunteering for a project, or starting a Chapter in your community. There are so many more of these veterans who need our help. Visit www.phhusa.org to learn more about how you can help Purple Heart Homes in its mission to provide housing solutions for Service Connected Disabled and Aging Veterans.About Purple Heart HomesPurple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by Dale Beatty and John Gallina, two Iraq combat-wounded veterans on a mission to provide housing solutions for Service Connected Disabled and Aging Veterans that are substantial in function, design and quality. Purple Heart Homes has two programs: Veterans Aging in Place (VAIP), which encompasses the Operation Veterans Home Renovation Project (OVHR), and The Veterans Home Ownership Program (VHOP). From building a ramp for wheelchair-bound veterans to providing home ownership opportunities to veterans with physical as well as invisible injuries, Purple Heart Homes’ programs are designed out of necessity and fit the specific needs of veterans of all ages and from all eras, helping them to live and age in place, in their own safe, accessible and sustainable homes. For more information, visit www.phhusa.org . Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.# # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.