Smith Publicity Rolls Into 2019 With Record Number of National TV and Print Placements

Cherry Hill, NJ office staff Dan Smith, Smith Publicity CEO

In just the latter part of 2018, Smith Publicity placed nearly ten authors on national TV programs including "The Today Show"

We've moved to an even higher level of national media placements, and because we promote great books,have outstanding personal contacts and employ creative pitching, I expect it to increase even more.” — Mike Onorato, VP Publicity Services

CHERRY HILL, NJ, U.S., February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith Publicity , the most prolific book publicity agency in the publishing industry, boasts a long track record of top national media placements for authors. The fall of 2018 and early 2019 has seen this track record reach even higher levels.In just the latter part of 2018, Smith Publicity placed nearly ten authors on national TV programs including "The Today Show." In February, the agency once again achieved the “the gold standard” of book marketing by securing a front cover placement and an extensive feature story for a client in "People" magazine.“We’ve always had an unmatched track record in the industry for top national placements,” says Vice President of Publicity Services, Mike Onorato. “We've just moved to a higher level, and because we promote great books, have outstanding personal contacts and employ creative pitching, I expect it to increase even more."“We have an incredible book publicity team,” adds CEO Dan Smith. “And we’ve developed a system that is unique in book publicity in that we have teams involved in every campaign. Minimally, three publicists including managers are working on every campaign, and sometimes four or even five.”About Smith PublicityFounded in 1997 by Dan Smith as one person-one client operation, Smith Publicity has grown every year and has promoted over 3,500 authors. An “equal opportunity book marketing firm,” the agency works with authors ranging from self-published, first-time authors to New York Times bestsellers released by major publishers. http://www.SmithPublicity.com

Smith Publicity Company Profile



