Master Fluid Solutions®, Committed to Providing Advanced Metalworking Fluids, Announces New Precision Machining Center

Master Fluid Solutions®, Committed to Providing the Most Advanced Metalworking Fluid Solutions to the Globe, Announces their New Precision Machining Center

PERRYSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Master Fluid Solutions continues its commitment to its customers across the globe with the announcement of its new Precision Machining Center. Known worldwide for its TRIM®, long-lasting, premium-performance, and aerospace-approved metalworking fluids, Master Fluids Solutions continues to invest in the development of state-of-the-art cutting and grinding fluids to surpass their worldwide customers’ ever-increasing needs for more efficient metalworking fluids that deliver exactly what is needed directly to the point of cut.Mr. Michael A. McHenry, President and Chief Executive Officer for Master Fluid Solutions commented, “In all aspects, we aim to serve our global customers to the highest level of excellence. This investment is one key element of our goal of speeding up and expanding our innovation and future development processes. We are committed to bringing the best and most productive metalworking fluids to all of our unique customers’ high-tech and demanding applications.”“Master Fluid Solutions is a very data-driven company,” remarked Dr. Steven M. Florio, Chief Technology Officer for Master Fluid Solutions. “In the course of new product development, we rely on a variety of validated functional tests to drive our product development efforts. Among these tests is a statistically-validated, on-machine method, utilized to evaluate lubricity, which is one of the key performance metrics for any metalworking fluid. Having the ability to control all interactive functional parameters, such as substrate, tooling, machine settings, and of course, the metalworking fluid, allows for an improved ability to optimize performance.”Master Fluid Solutions’ newly crafted Precision Machining Center includes an advanced, vertical Makino PS105 CNC equipped with through-spindle cooling, high-pressure capability, and 30-tool capacity. The Precision Machining Center also includes many high-tech measuring tools to quickly and efficiently help Master Fluid Solutions collect large amounts of data to guide the product development process.Dr. Florio continued, “additionally, we know that we can utilize our CNC to develop data that is more relevant to the customer, in their language, utilizing their key metrics. Tool life, surface finish, and optimization of machine parameters will be fully developed for all new-to-market products. Key, in-machine performance characteristics such as foam, rust prevention, and metalworking fluid stability will be vetted as part of our development processes. The ability to establish functionality, to troubleshoot, and to conduct in-machine product evaluations for our customers is also a critical key advantage.”Mr. John O. Treese, Director of Global Training for Master Fluid Solutions excitedly explained, “we are really looking forward to utilizing the new Precision Machining Center in our employees’, distributors’, partners’, and customers’ training programs. The new center gives us many new opportunities to help our customers to further understand the role of the cutting fluids in their challenging manufacturing operations. That understanding can lead them to greatly improved process efficiencies that save time, reduce waste, and increase their profitability.”About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions®, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, and rust preventives under the TRIM® and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEX® fluid management systems lower their customers’ total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have received a Toledo’s “Top Work Places” award from 2014 through 2019.For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or their products, find a local distributor to contact at https://2trim.us/distributors.php , call +1 800-537-3365, or visit their website at https://www.masterfluidsolutions.com Photo links:Caption: Master Fluid Solutions continues its investment in innovation and future development with the creation of their new Precision Machining CenterCaption: Mr. Michael A. McHenry, President and Chief Executive Officer, Master Fluid SolutionsCaption: Dr. Steven M. Florio, Chief Technology Officer, Master Fluid SolutionsCaption: Mr. John O. Treese, Director of Global Training, Master Fluid Solutions###



