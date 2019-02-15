Vee Technologies’ CEO, Chocko Valliappa, is Named Recipient of Top YPO Sustainability Award

Chocko valliappa

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2019 - Chocko Valliappa, CEO of Vee Technologies, was named a recipient of the 2018 Social Enterprise Network (SEN) Sustainability Award for Education by YPO , the premier global leadership organization that consists of more than 27,000 chief executives in over 130 countries.Created 11 years ago, the SEN Awards single out YPO members who are instilling change in their communities and companies. Each winner and finalist leads a venture which makes a positive impact in areas including health care, equality, education and employment with goals aimed at eradicating poverty and preserving the planet. Mr. Valliappa received this prestigious award for his dedication to his community through Sona Yukti.Sona Yukti, in partnership with the government of India, focuses on providing life-changing opportunities for the disadvantaged. To date, it has built 50 vocational schools in rural areas of India which provide a skilled workforce for companies that enable workers to lift themselves from poverty. Sona Yukti has helped more than 55,000 economically disadvantaged individuals, the majority women, train for and achieve highly skilled jobs.About Vee TechnologiesVee Technologies is a leading global business process management company headquartered in New York City and Bangalore. The company works as a trusted partner to enterprises and organizations around the world, delivering production solutions for extraordinary outcomes in quality and cost. Client satisfaction achievements have consistently qualified Vee Technologies for the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 list of the world's top outsourcing service providers and powered the company's growth onto the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing American companies.To learn more about http://www.sonayukti.com/ To learn more about Vee Technologies and their business process outsourcing solutions, click here: https://www.veetechnologies.com Source: YPO: https://www.ypo.org/2019/02/5-business-leaders-win-top-sustainability-awards/ For additional information, contact:



