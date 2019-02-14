HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

TRIAGE CANCER PARTNERS WITH AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY FOR FREE HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONAL RETREAT

LOS ANGELES, CA, February 12, 2019 — Triage Cancer Chief Executive Officer, Joanna Morales, Esq., today announced the organization has partnered with the American Cancer Society to host a FREE training retreat for health care professionals over the course of two days in Hollywood, Florida, offering both an Insurance & Finance Intensive and an In-Service on Navigating Work & Insurance.

This retreat will provide attendees with valuable information about improving patient and caregiver access to valuable information about legal and practical cancer survivorship issues. Issues addressed include dealing with individual & employer-sponsored health insurance, Medicare & Medicaid, tips on using health insurance & appeals, navigating disability insurance & appeals, managing finances & getting financial help, working through treatment, taking time off work and returning to work, disclosure decisions, and more!

Triage Cancer held a successful Health Care Professional Retreat in Palm Springs, CA in 2018, where more than 69 health care professionals attended the events to better help their patients address financial toxicity issues within a cancer diagnosis.

“Thank you for doing this. As a nurse, this information is not provided in school and it is difficult to navigate day to day. All nurses need this information and if properly informed could grossly improve patient advocacy and knowledge.” – Intensive Attendee, 2018

This retreat is free and open to the entire cancer and health care professional community. To register and join other health care professionals at this retreat, click here.

For more information, please visit https://triagecancer.org/HCPretreat or contact Joanna Morales at JM@TriageCancer.org.



Triage Cancer is a national, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the radically escalating number of people with cancer, their families, caregivers, advocates and health care professional successfully navigate the legal and practical issues that arise. Follow us on social media!

http://TriageCancer.org | @TriageCancer | www.Facebook.com/TriageCancer





