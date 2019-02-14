Glen Lerner Sponsors Free 2019 Spring Sports Pre-Screening Event for Las Vegas Student-Athletes

Glen Lerner proudly sponsors Las Vegas Sportz Foundation’s Game Saver Program that gives student-athletes ages 10-18 a FREE spring PPE and heart screening.

Knowing that local student-athletes could be protected from heart risks because of LVSF’s free pre-screening program makes our sponsorship even more meaningful.” — Glen Lerner, ESQ.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys is proud to once again be giving back in support of Las Vegas Sportz Foundation’s (LVSF) Game Saver Program. Through the program local student-athletes ages 10 to 18 have the opportunity to get a FREE spring pre-participation physical evaluation and heart screening. The event begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at The Space (3460 Cavaretta Ct., Las Vegas, NV 89103), located off Polaris Ave., just North of Harmon Ave. Online registrations can be made in advance to secure a specific time slot.

As these pre-participation physical exam (PPE) sports screenings are more advanced than standard physicals, physicians are able to detect general medical or physical problems in addition to any cardiac abnormalities in young athletes. Physicians are able to do this through the combined use of an electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram (ECHO), and a qualitative exam and review of personal and family history.

“Brian Bartolome of LV Sportz Foundation shared that since the launch of the Game Saver Program in 2013, over 450 local kids have been screened and over a dozen kids were found to have potential life-threatening heart abnormalities! Knowing there are even more local student-athletes who could also be protected from heart risks because of LVSF’s free pre-screening program makes our sponsorship even more meaningful,” said personal injury attorney Glen Lerner.

Visit lvsportz.com/screening for more details, or contact Brian Bartolome, LV Sportz Foundation (702-561-1267 or brian@lvsportz.com) for additional information.

More About Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys

For over two decades, Glen Lerner has been a powerhouse in personal injury claims. He and his team know how to put passion into every case they handle. Glen Lerner and his team of personal injury attorneys have become one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly three hundred employees located in Nevada, California, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, New Mexico, and Tennessee.

Injured outside one of those states? We have an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. A personal injury attorney can make the difference between whether you receive a fair compensation for your suffering. Our team can handle social security claims, dangerous product lawsuits, and claims for injuries due to dangerous drugs. To find additional information, visit glenlerner.com, or also call 1-800-GET-GLEN.

For current updates regarding legal topics and their community involvement and contributions, follow the law firm on Twitter. You can also like their Facebook page.

###





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.