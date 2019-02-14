Celebration of Youth Fundraising Event to take place in Bellevue

Logic20/20 is a proud sponsor of Celebration of Youth in 2019, and is excited to raise funds for at-risk youth in the greater Seattle area.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friends of Youth , a Washington-based not-for-profit organization, will be holding their annual Celebration of Youth luncheon to raise awareness and funds for at-risk youth in the greater Seattle area. This annual fundraiser is their largest event and historically hosts over 800 supporters.Friends of Youth has been helping young people get their lives on track since 1951. Their mission is the same today as it was almost 7 decades ago; helping Washington’s youth meet challenges and find success in their personal and professional lives. The organization provides counseling, shelter, housing, and family services for those ages 6 to 24. Their program provides a structured approach with multiple touch points throughout adolescence that allows participants to be successful. Logic20/20 , a business and technology consulting firm, is a proud sponsor of the Celebration of Youth event in 2019. As a company, they were drawn to Friends of Youth because of a common passion for positively impacting the community and supporting youth to create positive change. Ellen Boyer, Logic20/20 CFO, notes that they feel strongly about working with this organization because working with youth and young adults can greatly impact the future of the community.Ellen has been involved with the organization all of her life. Her grandmother was one of the founding members and she has spent her life growing the organization and working with youth in the area. Ellen is following in her father and grandparents’ footsteps and is currently serving on the board. “Although my family has always been involved, I would have been drawn to this organization regardless, because I do like to give back, and the community’s youth is a great place to focus our attention” says Ellen.When talking with Ellen about what she enjoys most about partnering with Friends of Youth, she gives a few key reasons. “I really enjoy being able to see the impact this organization has on the kids involved. The people you get to work with are great, and you learn something new every day. I have a better understanding of critical issues such as immigration and homelessness.”Friends of Youth has become a leader in developing, providing and advocating for services for children, youth and families. They are one of the few nationally accredited organizations in Washington, which acknowledges that the agency holds itself to the highest standards for professional and administrative performance. “Folks from other organizations come out to use Friends of Youth as an example because they are the leading edge”, says Ellen. “They continually have great results and great success rates.”This year, the Celebration of Youth Luncheon will be held at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue at 11:30am on Friday, March 1, 2019. For more information on the event, or to get involved, visit www.friendsofyouth.org/celebrationofyouth About Logic20/20Logic20/20 is a business and technology consulting firm headquartered in Seattle, WA. Our consulting teams apply a methodical and structured approach to design simple and elegant solutions for even the most intricate challenges. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Transformation, Leadership & Execution, and Managed Services. Learn more about Who They Are here.



