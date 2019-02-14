NAMIC announces nominees for annual Vision Awards
Winners to be recognized at the Multicultural TV Summit on April 30 in New York City
With an outstanding 19 nominations, HBO leads the contenders participating in this year's NAMIC Vision Awards. ESPN earned 10 nominations, followed by BET Networks garnering eight. Overall, 27 networks/distributors generated 87 nominations for NAMIC Vision Awards presented in 17 categories: Awards & Honors, Animation, Best Performance – Comedy, Best Performance – Drama, Children’s, Comedy, Digital Media – Long Form, Digital Media – Short Form, Documentary, Drama, Lifestyle, News/Informational, Original Movie or Special, Reality, Reality – Social Issues, Sports, and Variety/Talk Show. Original programs having aired from November 1, 2017 to November 30, 2018 were eligible for consideration.
“NAMIC proudly recognizes achievements in multicultural programming,” said A. Shuanise Washington, NAMIC's president and CEO. “Through our work and the commitment of companies like those we will honor this spring, there are more opportunities and ethnic diversity behind-the-scenes and on the screen,” Washington added. “The Vision Awards gives us an opportunity to celebrate this year's nominees and encourage their work advancing multi-ethnic diversity in the cable communications industry.”
The NAMIC Vision Awards extends eligibility to national, network owned and operated, and affiliates of broadcast networks; national and regional cable networks; local origination programs from cable operators; first-run original program syndicators; and VOD content produced for digital platforms. Entries were judged by a distinguished panel of entertainment industry executives. Judging is based on overall imagery (creative merit, originality, and presentation quality), sensitivity (the consideration given to cultural nuances), writing (the depiction of issues relevant to people of color) and the quality of acting in the performance categories.
A complete list of 2019 NAMIC Vision Awards nominees follows. For more information, visit namic.com/visionawards or contact Sandra Girado, Vice President, Events and Partner Relations, at NAMIC National, 212-594-5985.
2019 NAMIC Vision Awards Nominees:
Animation
Doc McStuffins – Disney Junior
DuckTales – Disney Channel
Elena of Avalor – Disney Junior
Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus – HBO
Mission Force One – Disney Junior
Awards & Honors
2018 Soul Train Awards – BET Networks
The ALMAs 2018 – Fuse
2018 BET Awards – BET Networks
A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones – BET Networks
Annual NAACP Image Awards – TV One
Best Performance – Comedy
Dwayne Johnson: Ballers – HBO
Mishel Prada: Vida – Starz
Raven Goodwin: SMILF – SHOWTIME
Ser Anzoategui: Vida – Starz
Tituss Burgess: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – Universal Television
Best Performance – Drama
Anna Deavere Smith: Notes From the Field – HBO
Anthony Gonzalez: Icebox – HBO
Common: The Chi – SHOWTIME
LaRoyce Hawkins: Chicago P.D. – NBC
Meta Golding: Behind the Movement – TV One
Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine: The Chi – SHOWTIME
Shemar Moore: S.W.A.T. – CBS|Sony Pictures Television
Children’s
American Ninja Warrior Junior – Universal Kids
Andi Mack – Disney Channel
Esme & Roy – HBO
Sesame Street – HBO
Top Chef Junior – Universal Kids
Comedy
Ballers – HBO
I Feel Bad – Universal Television
Insecure – HBO
The Last O.G. – TBS
Vida – Starz
Digital Media – Long Form
Beneath the Skin – CNN
Searching for Queer Asian Pacific America – NBC Asian America
Digital Media – Short Form
25 Influential American Muslims – CNN
CNN ‘Impact Your World’ #ShowLove – CNN
ESPN Features – SC Reportajes: Puños Eternos (Eternal Fists) – ESPN
Glor’s Story – NBC Asian America
Indivisible Cast Update: Where Are They Now? – Fuse
Documentary
American Masters – Basquiat: Rage to Riches – Thirteen/WNET
Into the Okavango – National Geographic
Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story – Paramount Network
Shut Up and Dribble – SHOWTIME Documentary Films
Time for Ilhan – Fuse
Traffic Stop – HBO
We Are Not Done Yet – HBO
Drama
In Contempt – BET Networks
Power – Starz
S.W.A.T. – CBS|Sony Pictures Television
The Chi – SHOWTIME
The Good Doctor – ABC|Sony Pictures Television
Lifestyle
Christmas Cookie Challenge – Food Network
CNN’s Turning Points – CNN SPECIAL PROJECTS
Man Fire Food – Cooking Channel
Open the Pantry – NBC Asian America
News/Informational
A Thousand Words: Michelle Obama – BET Networks
America Inside Out with Katie Couric – National Geographic
Angela Rye’s State of the Union – BET Networks
VICE: Separated by Birth – HBO
VICE News Tonight: Zero Tolerance – HBO
Original Movie or Special
Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story – Lifetime
Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance – Lifetime
Icebox – HBO
Notes from the Field – HBO
The Bobby Brown Story – BET Networks
Reality
E:60: Grounds for Return – ESPN
ESPN Features – Monday Night Countdown: For Ella – ESPN
ESPN Features – SC Featured: Raising the Bar Together – ESPN
My House – VICELAND
T-Pain’s School of Business – Fuse
Reality – Social Issues
America to Me – Starz
Bar Rescue: Operation Puerto Rico – Paramount Network
E:60: What’s in a Name? – ESPN
ESPN Features – NBA Countdown: Forgotten Flint – ESPN
ESPN Features – SC Featured: The Black 14 – ESPN
VICE News Tonight: Race Vacation – HBO
Warriors of Liberty City – Starz
Sports
ESPN Features – SC Featured: Bubba – ESPN
ESPN Features – SC Featured: For Those Who Can’t – ESPN
ESPN Features – SC Featured: Shaquem Griffin – ESPN
Student Athlete – HBO
The Shop – HBO
Variety/Talk Show
Break Shot with Will Choi – NBC Asian America
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady – HBO
The Rundown with Robin Thede – BET Networks
Unapologetic with Aisha Tyler – AMC
Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas – HBO
2019 NAMIC Vision Awards by Network/Distributor
ABC|Sony Pictures Television
AMC
BET Networks
CBS|Sony Pictures Television
CNN
CNN SPECIAL PROJECTS
Cooking Channel
Disney Channel
Disney Junior
ESPN
Food Network
Fuse
HBO
Lifetime
National Geographic
NBC
NBC Asian America
Paramount Network
SHOWTIME
SHOWTIME Documentary Films
Starz
TBS
Thirteen/WNET
TV One
Universal Kids
Universal Television
VICELAND
Winners will be recognized on April 30, 2019 as part of The Multicultural TV Summit, an event exploring the business of targeting segments for TV and video. For more information on the Multicultural Summit visit www.multiculturaltvsummit.com.
ABOUT NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.
Wanita Niehaus
NAMIC
+1 (202) 643-2765
