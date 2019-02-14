NAMIC announces nominees for annual Vision Awards

President and CEO of NAMIC

Winners to be recognized at the Multicultural TV Summit on April 30 in New York City

The Vision Awards gives us an opportunity to celebrate this year's nominees and encourage their work advancing multi-ethnic diversity in the cable communications industry.” — A. Shuanise Washington, NAMIC's president and CEO

NEW YORK, USA, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAMIC, Inc (National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications) has announced the nominees for their 2019 NAMIC Vision Awards . The awards recognize original programming that is reflective of the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color that best reflects the ethnic and cultural diversity of the viewing audience.With an outstanding 19 nominations, HBO leads the contenders participating in this year's NAMIC Vision Awards. ESPN earned 10 nominations, followed by BET Networks garnering eight. Overall, 27 networks/distributors generated 87 nominations for NAMIC Vision Awards presented in 17 categories: Awards & Honors, Animation, Best Performance – Comedy, Best Performance – Drama, Children’s, Comedy, Digital Media – Long Form, Digital Media – Short Form, Documentary, Drama, Lifestyle, News/Informational, Original Movie or Special, Reality, Reality – Social Issues, Sports, and Variety/Talk Show. Original programs having aired from November 1, 2017 to November 30, 2018 were eligible for consideration.“NAMIC proudly recognizes achievements in multicultural programming,” said A. Shuanise Washington , NAMIC's president and CEO. “Through our work and the commitment of companies like those we will honor this spring, there are more opportunities and ethnic diversity behind-the-scenes and on the screen,” Washington added. “The Vision Awards gives us an opportunity to celebrate this year's nominees and encourage their work advancing multi-ethnic diversity in the cable communications industry.”The NAMIC Vision Awards extends eligibility to national, network owned and operated, and affiliates of broadcast networks; national and regional cable networks; local origination programs from cable operators; first-run original program syndicators; and VOD content produced for digital platforms. Entries were judged by a distinguished panel of entertainment industry executives. Judging is based on overall imagery (creative merit, originality, and presentation quality), sensitivity (the consideration given to cultural nuances), writing (the depiction of issues relevant to people of color) and the quality of acting in the performance categories.A complete list of 2019 NAMIC Vision Awards nominees follows. For more information, visit namic.com/visionawards or contact Sandra Girado, Vice President, Events and Partner Relations, at NAMIC National, 212-594-5985.2019 NAMIC Vision Awards Nominees:AnimationDoc McStuffins – Disney JuniorDuckTales – Disney ChannelElena of Avalor – Disney JuniorMike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus – HBOMission Force One – Disney JuniorAwards & Honors2018 Soul Train Awards – BET NetworksThe ALMAs 2018 – Fuse2018 BET Awards – BET NetworksA Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones – BET NetworksAnnual NAACP Image Awards – TV OneBest Performance – ComedyDwayne Johnson: Ballers – HBOMishel Prada: Vida – StarzRaven Goodwin: SMILF – SHOWTIMESer Anzoategui: Vida – StarzTituss Burgess: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – Universal TelevisionBest Performance – DramaAnna Deavere Smith: Notes From the Field – HBOAnthony Gonzalez: Icebox – HBOCommon: The Chi – SHOWTIMELaRoyce Hawkins: Chicago P.D. – NBCMeta Golding: Behind the Movement – TV OneNtare Guma Mbaho Mwine: The Chi – SHOWTIMEShemar Moore: S.W.A.T. – CBS|Sony Pictures TelevisionChildren’sAmerican Ninja Warrior Junior – Universal KidsAndi Mack – Disney ChannelEsme & Roy – HBOSesame Street – HBOTop Chef Junior – Universal KidsComedyBallers – HBOI Feel Bad – Universal TelevisionInsecure – HBOThe Last O.G. – TBSVida – StarzDigital Media – Long FormBeneath the Skin – CNNSearching for Queer Asian Pacific America – NBC Asian AmericaDigital Media – Short Form25 Influential American Muslims – CNNCNN ‘Impact Your World’ #ShowLove – CNNESPN Features – SC Reportajes: Puños Eternos (Eternal Fists) – ESPNGlor’s Story – NBC Asian AmericaIndivisible Cast Update: Where Are They Now? – FuseDocumentaryAmerican Masters – Basquiat: Rage to Riches – Thirteen/WNETInto the Okavango – National GeographicRest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story – Paramount NetworkShut Up and Dribble – SHOWTIME Documentary FilmsTime for Ilhan – FuseTraffic Stop – HBOWe Are Not Done Yet – HBODramaIn Contempt – BET NetworksPower – StarzS.W.A.T. – CBS|Sony Pictures TelevisionThe Chi – SHOWTIMEThe Good Doctor – ABC|Sony Pictures TelevisionLifestyleChristmas Cookie Challenge – Food NetworkCNN’s Turning Points – CNN SPECIAL PROJECTSMan Fire Food – Cooking ChannelOpen the Pantry – NBC Asian AmericaNews/InformationalA Thousand Words: Michelle Obama – BET NetworksAmerica Inside Out with Katie Couric – National GeographicAngela Rye’s State of the Union – BET NetworksVICE: Separated by Birth – HBOVICE News Tonight: Zero Tolerance – HBOOriginal Movie or SpecialFaith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story – LifetimeHarry & Meghan: A Royal Romance – LifetimeIcebox – HBONotes from the Field – HBOThe Bobby Brown Story – BET NetworksRealityE:60: Grounds for Return – ESPNESPN Features – Monday Night Countdown: For Ella – ESPNESPN Features – SC Featured: Raising the Bar Together – ESPNMy House – VICELANDT-Pain’s School of Business – FuseReality – Social IssuesAmerica to Me – StarzBar Rescue: Operation Puerto Rico – Paramount NetworkE:60: What’s in a Name? – ESPNESPN Features – NBA Countdown: Forgotten Flint – ESPNESPN Features – SC Featured: The Black 14 – ESPNVICE News Tonight: Race Vacation – HBOWarriors of Liberty City – StarzSportsESPN Features – SC Featured: Bubba – ESPNESPN Features – SC Featured: For Those Who Can’t – ESPNESPN Features – SC Featured: Shaquem Griffin – ESPNStudent Athlete – HBOThe Shop – HBOVariety/Talk ShowBreak Shot with Will Choi – NBC Asian AmericaMichelle Wolf: Nice Lady – HBOThe Rundown with Robin Thede – BET NetworksUnapologetic with Aisha Tyler – AMCWyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas – HBO2019 NAMIC Vision Awards by Network/DistributorABC|Sony Pictures TelevisionAMCBET NetworksCBS|Sony Pictures TelevisionCNNCNN SPECIAL PROJECTSCooking ChannelDisney ChannelDisney JuniorESPNFood NetworkFuseHBOLifetimeNational GeographicNBCNBC Asian AmericaParamount NetworkSHOWTIMESHOWTIME Documentary FilmsStarzTBSThirteen/WNETTV OneUniversal KidsUniversal TelevisionVICELANDWinners will be recognized on April 30, 2019 as part of The Multicultural TV Summit, an event exploring the business of targeting segments for TV and video. For more information on the Multicultural Summit visit www.multiculturaltvsummit.com ABOUT NAMICNAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.



