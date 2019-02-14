L is for Love, Loyalty & Lower Fees

MAYAR CAPITAL LAUNCHES LOWER FEE LOYALTY SHARE CLASS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 14th of February is a day that celebrates love and loyalty. While love remains the purview of poets and artists, loyalty has long been recognised in the commercial world.Twenty years ago, I received my first loyalty card which was for a supermarket. The innovation of loyalty cards recognises that consumers had a choice in where to shop and that loyalty should be rewarded.Since that time, my loyalty cards have multiplied. I have three supermarket ‘loyalty’ cards and similar cards for my coffee, haircuts and even dry cleaning.Asset managers have done very little to reward loyalty, despite the importance of long-term partnerships to investing success.That is why today Mayar Capital is launching its Loyalty Share class. Investors who have been our partners for three years or more will be entitled to invest any additional capital in the new L Share Class and enjoy a management fee of 0.5% and a 14% performance fee.One of our Partnership Principles is ‘Only Long-Term’ and Mayar wants to recognise and reward our partners who have exhibited the same outlook.Thank you all for your continued loyalty and happy Valentine’s Day!



