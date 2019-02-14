American Gene Technologies Signs Research Agreement with NIAID for Experimental HIV/AIDS Cure Strategy

AGT signed Research Collaboration Agreement with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for studies on AGT’s cell and gene therapy for HIV/AIDS.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Gene Technologies (AGT) recently signed a Research Collaboration Agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, for research studies on AGT’s cell and gene therapy for HIV/AIDS. AGT uses its proprietary, genetically modified, autologous cell product (AGT103-T) to reconstitute the immune response against HIV with the goal of reducing persistent viral reservoirs and achieving sustained virologic remission in infected individuals in the absence of antiretroviral therapy. Under this collaboration agreement, NIAID researchers will study the mechanism of action for AGT103-T to define its potential impacts on HIV disease.

“We are thrilled at the prospect of working with HIV experts at NIAID,” commented C. David Pauza, PhD, Chief Science Officer of AGT. “Our collaborative studies will define mechanisms of therapeutic action and give new insights into the nature of HIV reservoirs and immune-mediated viral suppression.”

Under the agreement, AGT will provide genetically modified T-cells created during the development of a cell product for clinical trials. These cell products are highly enriched for HIV-specific CD4 T cells and modified by AGT’s proprietary lentivirus vector to protect cells from HIV-mediated depletion. The collaborative studies will help to characterize these enriched cell products and define their effects on antiviral immunity.

AGT’s prior studies suggested that the enrichment of HIV-specific CD4 T cells in their AGT103-T autologous cell product can provide increased helper and effector activities capable of reducing the HIV burden and improving therapy. The new agreement will allow AGT and NIAID scientists to work together and conduct experimental studies investigating the mechanism of action for AGT103-T and its potential impacts on HIV disease.

About American Gene Technologies (AGT)

AGT is an emerging gene and cell therapeutics company with a proprietary lentiviral platform capable of broad applications including large and orphan indications, infectious disease, immuno-oncology, and monogenic disorders. AGT expects to take its patented candidate for an HIV Cure into the clinic in 2019. It has pioneered a novel immuno-oncology approach of stimulating gamma-delta (γδ) T cells to attack a variety of cancers. Six key patents in AGT’s novel immuno-oncology approach have been granted. AGT has a diverse portfolio of patent filings surrounding key tools and components in viral vectors, gene therapy, and regenerative medicine.

