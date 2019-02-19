Shreveport Dentist Awarded Fellowship Status for his Dental Implant Education

Shreveport Dentist First to Earn Dental Implant Fellowship

Dr. Ben Kacos of Shreveport Louisiana has been awarded Fellowship Status by the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (IOCI ) for dental implant work.

It is a humbling experience to look back and think about all the time I have spent learning from my first day of dental school until now and realizing that I have earned such a designation.” — Dr. Ben Kacos

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES , February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ben Kacos of Shreveport Louisiana has been awarded Fellowship Status by the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (IOCI) for his dental implant work. On January 17th, 2019 the IOCI released their own press release recognizing Dr. Kacos for his commitment to continued education and studies. The IOCI is an association of general dentists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, periodontists, prosthodontists, endodontists, orthodontists, laboratory technicians, auxiliaries, industry representatives, researchers, faculty members, pre and post-doctoral graduate dental students as well as the general public.

The Awarding of this fellowship honor is a result of Dr. Kacos's efforts in clinical and continued education efforts. If you or someone you know in the Shreveport area are in need of dental implants or a dental implant consultation, please contact Dr. Kacos for a free evaluation.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.