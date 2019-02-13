VCC is Bending the Rules of Lighting Design with New VentoFlex Tiles
VCC VentoFlex modular lighting system opens up countless ways to make an impact and delivers seamless backlighting, even in challenging interior spaces.
The new VentoFlex lighting system is made up of flexible copper clad laminate (FCCL) sheets with 90 CRI LuxeonⓇ LEDs. VentoFlex was designed to open up design possibilities in applications including environmental design, furniture, equipment and so much more.
With VentoFlex, the sum is greater than its 12 x 12-inch parts:
Versatility – VentoFlex tiles mount to any surface — either by staples, nails, screws or even double-sided tape. Each tile can bend to 90 degrees and isn’t confined by flat surfaces, creating infinite opportunities for awe-inspiring lighting design.
Customization – the 12” x 12” inch tiles are only half of the story — they can be cut and formed around corners and other shapes with just a pair of scissors. With a footprint as small as 0.15 (3.81 mm), making a big impact has never taken up less space.
Modular design – the tiles themselves aren’t the only flexible thing about VentoFlex. The configurations can be quite flexible, too, with 10 or 15 tiles being connected to a single driver. Plus, the cables don’t have to physically touch to enhance design aesthetic.
In addition to the utmost versatility and convenience, VentoFlex tiles provide:
Stunning, reliable ambiance for both damp and dry locations
Seven color temperatures for added versatility: 2200K, 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, 5000K
A wide viewing angle for maximum impact – 140 degrees, for the win
Dimmable illumination all the way to 1 percent with any 0-10V or DALI signal
VentoFlex is unlike any product currently available through distribution, making creative design solutions easily accessible to a host of industries and manufacturers.
“We are beyond ecstatic to introduce such a versatile LED product for customers in a range of industries,” stated Sannah Vinding, VCC’s Director of Product Development and Marketing. “VentoFlex is a gamechanger, not only because the tiles are so versatile and beautiful, but because its modular design makes it easy to customize configurations. Giving designers the utmost flexibility without sacrificing quality is our main mission, and VentoFlex is the perfect example.”
VentoFlex tiles will be available through VCC’s distribution channels on February 2019. To learn more or watch a video on how these tiles bring design to life, visit: https://vcclite.com/ventoflex
learn more about VentoFelx:
Ventoflex Intro
Cutting and Trimming Guide
Sannah Vinding
VCC- Visual Communications Company
+1 760-573-4448
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
VentoFlex Flexible LED Modular Lighting System VCClite
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.