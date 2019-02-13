PLM Moves into Nashville, TN

Refrigerated Fleet Management Company Opens its 30th Location

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLM, a leader in technology-driven fleet management solutions for refrigerated trailers, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest branch location near Nashville, TN. PLM’s move into the Nashville region is the latest step in the company’s geographic growth to provide nationwide coverage of the largest selection of refrigerated trailers in the cold supply chain.“PLM’s entry into Nashville will expand our footprint into the Tennessee market,” remarked Jerry Keane, Vice President of Rental and Field Operations at PLM. “Our customers will have access to the I-24 and I-40 interstates to help link the Southeast with the Ohio Valley and Midwest markets.”Nashville is the fourth strongest metropolitan economy in the country. The area boasts a reputation as a leader in technology development and is home to 11 of the Fortune 1000 headquarters, 10 powerhouse logistics and distribution firms and is centrally located.PLM’s new address is:445 Industrial BlvdLa Vergne, TN 37086Phone: (877) RENT-PLM, ext 4Hours: Mon-Fri 8AM-4:30PMAbout PLMPLM is a technology-driven fleet solutions company for the cold supply chain. With nationwide locations dedicated exclusively to the leasing, rental, maintenance and fleet management of refrigerated trailers, PLM offers the largest selection of multi-temp, single-temp, and eco-friendly electric trailers from 28’ to 53’ in length. For more information, visit www.plmtrailer.com



