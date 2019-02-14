Beyond Security’s High Accuracy Static Application Security Testing Tool beSOURCE® to be showcased at RSA 2019

Beyond Security Logo

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Security’s beSOURCE® was named as one of the hottest new cyber security products at the RSA last year in a list published by CSO Magazine and this year, it will once again be showcased as the company’s featured SAST product line with some exciting updates. Beyond Security is a leading provider of automated security testing solutions including vulnerability management.

beSOURCE® is designed to be integrated at every step of the SDLC, which leads to fewer vulnerabilities, reduces fixes to older code, lowers costs and, most importantly, produces far more secure applications. It identifies security vulnerabilities in the raw source code without the need for compilation. It provides real-time feedback to developers on hidden code flaws unknown to the development team.

“Beyond Security’s beSOURCE is an all-inclusive SAST offering designed for a vast audience. The product can be used in a rather unique self-sufficient de-centralized standalone approach, yet also in a more traditional on-premise enterprise manner” said Igor Gvero, Senior Sales Engineering Manager at Beyond Security. “Additionally, our latest cloud-based service lends itself to a fast and simple on-demand testing, accommodating project driven client audits where both initial and subsequent remediation scans are of great importance” he added.

“beSOURCE ® educates the developers, rather than just pointing out errors in their code. It guides them toward better coding practices and helps them understand the root cause of the security issues and can efficiently fit into most aspects of software development lifecycle (SDLC) including code review and quality assurance. It seamlessly complements beSTORM ®, our market leading blackbox fuzzing solution” said Aviram Jenik, CEO and Founder of Beyond Security.

beSOURCE® is easy to deploy, configure and use; with its broad programming language support, role-based reporting and mentoring capability, it is the ultimate tool for hardening and scaling applications from inside out. beSOURCE ®uses a compiler-free inspection engine and deploys comprehensive semantic analysis approach in identifying vulnerabilities and assisting the developers with both code quality and code security remediation of their flaws.

Beyond Security is a leading worldwide security solutions provider. Our testing tools accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software as well the source code underlying these applications. Beyond Security’s product lines include, beSECURE® for network vulnerability management, beSTORM® for software security testing, which can help secure network and applications and comply with the security policy requirements that exceeds industry and government standards and beSOURCE®, which is a highly accurate and easy to use static application security testing (SAST) solution that provides tools for identifying and tracking security flaws such as security vulnerabilities and compliance issues in the code. Beyond Security delivers fast and cost-effective PCI ASV compliance scanning and PCI compliance testing is built into every beSECURE® VAM implementation.

Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in Cupertino, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

For more information, please contact – Sonia Awan at 747-254-5705 or at soniaa@beyondsecurity.com

Or visit us at www.beyondsecurity.com and https://blogs.securiteam.com/



