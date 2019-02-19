Clark Simson Miller Expands Remote HOA Management Model into Illinois

Clark Simson Miller is announcing that they have earned their Community Association Manager (CAM) license in the state of Illinois.

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Clark Simson Miller is announcing that they have earned their Community Association Manager (CAM) license in the state of Illinois. For more than ten years, Clark Simson Miller has been providing their innovative remote HOA management model for homeowner and community associations across the country. With this new license, CSM is able to bring their services to even more communities and associations in midwestern state. CSM’s unique approach gives communities access to all the back-office services offered by a full-service community association management model. However, it also saves the community money by cutting out costly on-site services.

The traditional model of on-site full-service management is not always the best fit for every community. While it offers communities pretty much whatever they need, it comes at a high cost. Small communities often find these high HOA property management fees to be prohibitive. Some associations turn to self-management to reduce these costs. This model brings has its own issues, however, with many boards finding they lack the time and experience needed to run a self-managed community smoothly.

Remote HOA management offers a middle-ground between full-service management and self-management. Under this model, the community takes responsibility for services such as HOA violations enforcement and vendor coordination. But unlike self-management, remotely managed communities still have access to the HOA financial and accounting services they would expect from a full-service company. By cutting out the on-site services, remote-managed associations drastically reduce their costs while still reaping the benefits of a large company at their back.

By expanding into Illinois, Clark Simson Miller hopes to bring communities in that state more options for community association management. The firm hopes to win over two categories of communities: self-managed communities and communities feeling they are being underserved by full-service companies. For self-managed communities, CSM hopes to provide an affordable option that alleviates the pains many associations feel, where the volunteer board feels overworked and overwhelmed by responsibility. Meanwhile, communities underserved and overpaying for full-service management will find a way to cut costs while still reaping the benefits of a management company which they have become accustomed to.

About Clark Simson Miller: Clark Simson Miller is a professional firm that provides remote management, accounting, and financial services for community associations and management partners of all sizes within the United States. Our direct association services help volunteer board members reduce overall management costs while having an alternative to full service management functions provided by local companies. We also partner with small and medium sized local management companies who are interested in having the accounting function within their operation moved to a “white label” environment. This allows them to reduce human resource concerns while ensuring the function of accounting is handled by a firm that understand the challenges of the industry. For more information, visit our website at http://www.clarksimsonmiller.com.



