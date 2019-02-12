World Sports Alliance Intergovernmental Organization announces new partnership with Freedom’s Shield Foundation

Freedom for the Captive

WSAIGO and Freedom’s Shield announce a joint initiative for cooperation and training in the area of child safety

When we fully understood the work of Mr. Lopez and Freedom’s Shield, we clearly identified them as true global heroes.” — Mr. Asa Saint Clair, Treasurer, World Sports Alliance

UNITED NATIONS PLAZA, NY, USA, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- While attending the 2019 “SDG Lab” held by UNGSII Foundation in partnership with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), concurrent to the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, Mr. Asa Saint Clair, World Sports Alliance Treasurer, met with Rolando “Ro” Lopez, Executive Director of Freedom’s Shield, to discuss the subject of child safety as it relates to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s). The resulting meetings culminated in an official partnership for the cooperation and training between the two organizations in the field of child safety.When asked, Mr. Lopez said the following: “We are proud to work with the World Sports Alliance, an organization committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We believe that their work with children is synergistic to our own and sports is a great common denominator for us all. We especially look forward to installing our methods for the prevention of child exploitation within the WSA ecosystem and its member states. We are always interested in affecting the lives of those who have been victimized through sex-trafficking and we believe that our effectiveness in the prevention of these types of abuses can be furthered through our collaboration with WSA.”Mr. Saint Clair added: “We work with various people who are considered to be heroes in the world of sports. When we fully understood the work of Mr. Lopez and Freedom’s Shield, we clearly identified them as true global heroes. As World Sports Alliance is now finally moving into the areas of sports events and ultimately league play for kids, the safety of the parents, children, coaches and support staff is paramount to us. Our worst nightmare is that any of these WSA participants were to ever come into harm, especially the children! We are very excited to receive the training that Freedom’s Shield offers in the area of child safety and to spread these methods throughout our member states. We look forward to collaborating with and supporting Freedom’s Shield in all areas of their important work.”Founded in 2009, Freedom’s Shield is a non-profit organization comprised of current/former local and federal law enforcement, intelligence agencies and military from all levels and specialties and has a proven track record in the area of anti-child sex-trafficking and the recovery of victims affected. In addition to recovery services, Freedom’s Shield also offers an effective training method for teaching parents and educators the signs of abuse and ways to prevent the exploitation of children. Based in the USA (State of Texas), Freedom’s Shield operates around the world in the field of sex trafficking recovery and prevention, with Africa and the Middle East regions being a specialty.World Sports Alliance Intergovernmental Organization, was formed in 2007 at a high level UNECOSOC meeting in Rabat, Morocco, as a result of a global public-private initiative in partnership with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA). World Sports Alliance’s global mission is to promote sports as a means of diplomacy, socio-economic mobility, human development, education and training for the millions of people that make up the citizens of its 33 member states. World Sports Alliance Intergovernmental Organization executes its global mission in furtherance and in full support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



