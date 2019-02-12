Perry’s Restaurants Announces Chef Rick Moonen as Master Development Chef

Celebrity chef to oversee innovation and efficiencies for the culinary program

We are so excited to name Chef Rick Moonen as the Master Development Chef of Perry’s Restaurants.” — Chris Perry, founder and owner of Perry’s Restaurants

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perry’s Restaurants proudly names Chef Rick Moonen Master Development Chef. Moonen will oversee menu development, innovation, quality control and efficiencies for the culinary program for all concepts. Celebrity Chef Moonen has consulted with Perry’s for over a year and will continue to work closely with Chef Grant Hunter, Corporate Chef of Perry’s Restaurants, to further enhance the program.

A James Beard Best Chef: West winner, Chef Moonen is the country’s leading culinary authority on seafood, receiving the coveted 3-star New York Times rating five times during his career, and has been inducted into the American Culinary Hall of Fame. Chef Moonen is a critically acclaimed author featured in numerous publications including Food & Wine, Bon Appetit, and USA Today, and is recognized for his appearances on The Food Network, The Oprah Winfrey Show, Top Chef Masters, Good Morning America, CNN and more.

“We are so excited to name Chef Rick Moonen as the Master Development Chef of Perry’s Restaurants,” said Chris Perry, founder and owner of Perry’s Restaurants. “His creativity, passion and immense talent have put him at the forefront of the culinary industry, and we look forward to collaborating with him and having our culinary program benefit from his insight.”

“It is an honor to align myself, at this great stage of my career, with Perry’s Restaurants,” said Rick Moonen, Celebrity Chef. “Culture, tradition and innovation is what drives us as we grow in the hospitality industry.”

Chef Moonen’s passion for sustainable seafood led him to create three off-the-menu seafood items that are currently available to patrons at all Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille locations for a limited time. The Red Snapper Crudo is dressed with pickled ginger, turmeric and bright tangerine oil. The BBQ Octopus is complemented by charred lemon garlic potatoes, ranch cabbage slaw and pickled shallots. The Whole Bandera Branzino is a heart-healthy European Sea Bass encased in a salt dome, roasted to steamed perfection, presented tableside and plated with tangy Agrodolce sauce.

About Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has earned a faithful following by perfecting prime since 1979. Beginning as a small butcher shop, Perry’s has grown into a renowned group of award-winning restaurants featuring USDA Prime beef, tableside carvings, signature selections, flaming desserts and handcrafted cocktails at its Bar 79. Specializing in a Rare and Well Done® experience, Perry’s currently operates 15 steakhouse locations in Chicago, Birmingham, Denver, and across Texas, as well as the two original butcher shops now known as Perry & Sons Market & Grille. For more information and updates on Perry’s Steakhouse, please visit www.PerrysSteakhouse.com.







