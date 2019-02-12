BRINGING HOPE TO FAMILIES DEALING WITH INFERTILITY

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fertility Hope Ministry, founded by authors and entrepreneurs, Jerrell and Valencya Thompson, announces the inaugural Fertility Hope Women’s Conference , which will be held Friday, April 26th - Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at the luxurious Atlanta Evergreen Marriott Conference Resort located within historic Stone Mountain Park.The Fertility Hope Ministry co-founders, Valencya and Jerrell Thompson are the authors of Our Journey to #fertilityhope that candidly share about their experiences of tragedy & triumph on the road to parenthood.“We hope that this conference reminds people that they are not alone in the journey, and together, we can provide hope to one another through the process,” says Valencya. “The conference isn’t primarily about information. It’s also about building a community of support and love.”All are welcome to the two-day event, which includes morning, afternoon, and evening sessions comprised of panelists, individual speakers, workshops, worship services, and an interactive mountain journey (alternatives are available for individuals with physical limitations). Sessions will be led by Fertility Hope Ministry co-founder, Valencya Thompson, other ministers, medical professionals, counselors, fertility health/food educators, and more.For conference tickets, sponsorship opportunities and more, go to www.fertilityhope.co About the Fertility Hope MinistryThe Fertility Hope Ministry’s mission provides a community of support to those who have experienced infertility, pregnancy and/or infant loss inclusive of miscarriages, and those considering adoption. Fertility Hope (FH) also hosts Women's brunches, facilitates in-home small groups, provides consultation, live on-air devotionals, preaches fertility-related sermons, and publishes books and other literature related to faith and fertility incorporating medicine. The Fertility Hope Ministry is a for-profit subsidiary to Write the Vision Creative Works, a Christian publishing, media, production, and education company. To learn more about The Fertility Hope Ministry and all other conglomerates, go to www.fertilityhope.co and www.valencyathompson.com



