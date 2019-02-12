Exclusive Networks announces the opening of a new office in the USA

Exclusive Networks opens a second US office in Miami to fuel its growth in North America

we set high objectives for ourselves for North America and this new office is in line with our strategy to reach the $5 Billion in revenue” — Laurent Daudré-Vignier, Executive Vice-President North America

MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Networks USA, leading distributor in cyber security and cloud transformation, is announcing the opening of a second office in Miami. With this East Coast opening, Exclusive Networks will better cover the US territory, adding new sales, marketing and engineering resources for the channel partners. The local team will support large and mid-market sales, partnerships, marketing communications and brand strategy. This office will be led by Laurent Daudré-Vignier, Executive Vice-President North America, with the help of the US management team. The Miami office puts Exclusive Networks closer to some of their most valued partners, customers and potential new clients. This office creates more opportunity for Exclusive Networks dive deeper into the North American region, while being closer to their European Headquarters. Exclusive Networks now has more than 50 employees in the San Jose and Miami offices.Laurent Daudré-Vignier, Exclusive Networks Executive Vice-President North America explained “We’re focused on our growth strategy in 3 specific areas for North America: growing market share with the current vendors we represent; increasing consistency with our vendors globally; and building a stronger geographic coverage where we are currently represented. Miami is a door to United States”.Laurent Daudré-Vignier adds “we set high objectives for ourselves for North America and this new office is in line with our strategy to reach the $5 Billion in revenue, and to become the global specialist VAD for cybersecurity and cloud migration. In 2018, We invested in North America in 2018 by opening the office in San Jose in California, this second office will support our efforts to build a strong infrastructure in North America to insure our ability to scale up and secure a strong business in this region.”About Exclusive NetworksExclusive Networks is a true value-added distributor, bringing together partners with innovative technologies, helping to expand their security offerings and increase margin potential while supporting them every step of the way. Exclusive Networks offers value by developing partners’ business through education, market awareness, planning, marketing, training and support services. The company is a North America arm of Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies group with 62 offices across five continents, and presence in over 100 countries, accelerating the growth of disruptive and innovative technologies around the world. https://www.exclusive-networks.com/usa



