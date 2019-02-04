Johnny Dangerfield shares details of upcoming leading automotive industry conference

Johnny 'Suzuki' Dangerfield reveals more about Digital Dealer Conference & Expo with the organization's 26th event now just weeks away.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allowing top automotive dealers to get ahead of the technology curve and delivering the most extensive array of industry speakers, peer-to-peer opportunities, and exhibit hall offerings, Digital Dealer Conference & Expo is designed to impart the most groundbreaking strategies in the automotive sector. That's according to Johnny 'Suzuki' Dangerfield , owner and founder of Automaxx of the Carolinas , South Carolina's number one independent automotive dealer by sales volumes."The conference and expo brings together dealer principals, general managers, sales managers, marketing directors, top industry experts, and more to share best practices and discuss proven strategies tailored toward maximizing results," explains Dangerfield, who attends Digital Dealer Conference & Expo twice a year with his team for insight into the most innovative industry technologies and business techniques."Digital Dealer Conference & Expo has proved again and again to be incredibly beneficial for our business," adds the Automaxx of the Carolinas owner and founder. Offering expert advice from industry leaders and showcasing the latest and most effective dealer sales techniques, the event also covers online marketing and strategy, according to Dangerfield."It's where all of the top automotive industry professionals converge in order to get ahead of the game," he explains, "and routinely delivers the largest selection of peer-to-peer opportunities, industry speakers, and exhibit hall offerings in the dealership events sector."Previous Digital Dealer Conference & Expos have seen keynote speakers—including executives from the country's top 100 dealerships—deliver expert, previously unheard counsel focused on developing revolutionary business solutions, and discovering the latest industry-focused technologies, according to the event's organizers.Part of Emerald Expositions, LLC, and alongside Dealer Magazine—the #1 read magazine for franchised automotive dealership owners in the U.S.—and Digital Dealer e-Newsletters and Webinars—targeted at specific departments within franchised dealerships and providing what the company calls 'a great resource for team members in need of a refreshment course to stay current in the auto industry'—Digital Dealer Conference & Expo is today widely considered the premier automotive industry event in the country.Digital Dealer Conference & Expo 26 will be held in Orlando, Florida between April 9 and April 11, 2019.Automaxx of the Carolinas, meanwhile, based in Summerville and serving the tri-county area, remains South Carolina's number one independent automotive dealer by annual sales volumes. To find out more about Johnny Dangerfield and Automaxx of the Carolinas, please head to https://www.843auto.com/ or call 843-719-5000 to speak to a member of staff.



