ENAVATE Achieves Six Microsoft Gold Competencies

ENAVATE has Microsoft gold competencies in ERP; ISV (Independent Software Vendor); Cloud Platform; Application Development; Data Analytics; and Data Platform.

By achieving Gold competency, partners like ENAVATE have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to Microsoft technology, including Azure and Dynamics.” — Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, Microsoft Corp.

ENGLEWOOD, CO, USA, February 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENAVATE today announced that it has achieved six gold competencies: Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP); ISV (Independent Software Vendor); Cloud Platform; Application Development; Data Analytics; and Data Platform. These achievements demonstrate a best-in-class ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corp. customers’ evolving needs in today’s mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishes ENAVATE as a member of the Microsoft Partner Network.

To earn a Microsoft gold competency, partners must successfully demonstrate expertise through rigorous exams, culminating in Microsoft certifications. In addition, to ensure the highest quality of services, Microsoft requires customer references for successful implementation and customer satisfaction, and partners must meet a performance (revenue and/or consumption/usage) commitment (for most gold competencies) and pass technology and/or sales assessments.

ENAVATE is a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to the wholesale distribution industry and of services to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) who are serving Microsoft customers.

Just 1 percent of Microsoft partners worldwide achieve Microsoft Gold competency, making ENAVATE, which also holds two silver competencies, a top partner within Microsoft’s partner ecosystem.

“For us, it’s personal. We want our clients to succeed and are committed to serving them with leading technology and services backed by our business and technical expertise and decades of combined experience,” says Thomas Ajspur, CEO of ENAVATE. “These Microsoft gold competencies showcase our expertise in today’s technology market and demonstrates our knowledge of Microsoft’s products and services to achieve this goal.”

“By achieving Gold competency, partners like ENAVATE have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to Microsoft technology, including Azure and Dynamics,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner (OCP), Microsoft Corp. “These partners have a deep expertise that puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem, and their proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions.”

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

About ENAVATE

ENAVATE is a member of the Microsoft Partner Network, focused on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and committed to providing transformational software solutions and services to our partners and clients worldwide. ENAVATE partners with distribution companies in North America to implement, upgrade and make the most of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and AX solutions; provides managed services to customers with Microsoft Dynamics 365; and partners with Microsoft Dynamics Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) globally to provide consulting, upgrades, re-architecture, maintenance and implementation support. Visit enavate.com to learn more.

For more information, please contact Patric Timmermans, Director of Marketing, ENAVATE, at +1 (303) 324-4570 or email patric.timmermans@enavate.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.