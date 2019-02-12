Steve Rhodes Named 2018 Timer of the Year

Steve Rhodes rises above the competition to be named Timer of the Year for 2018.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiger Financial News Network ( TFNN ) host and educator, Steve Rhodes, has been named Timer of the Year for 2018 after a great 12 months of market calls in his daily trading newsletter, Mastering Probability.Steve has spent decades perfecting his trading methodology and is finally being recognized for his outstanding market timing, hard work, and dedication. Steve was also named the #1 Timer of 2018 for Bonds as well, an incredible accomplishment!To celebrate this awesome achievement, TFNN is offering a 2-week free trial of Steve’s daily trading newsletter, Mastering Probability, so that everyone can see for themselves the type of value and trading education he delivers for his subscribers on a daily basis without paying anything. www.tfnn.com/steve is the special URL for all the details for 14-days free to Steve’s daily trading newsletter, Mastering Probability.Steve’s proprietary trading system, the "Rhodes Momentum Trading Strategy," is consistent and accurate in all market types. Like most successful entrepreneurs, Steve has combined the work of other market masters and then figured out what they didn't see, and he shares that system with subscribers and viewers of his show, “The Trader’s Edge,” seen and heard live daily from 1 – 2 pm EST at TFNN.com.TFNN airs live video financial content every trading day from 9 am - 5 pm EST, available for free on their TigerTV platform and streamed live at TFNN’s YouTube channel.Timer Digest monitors over 100 of the leading market timing models, ranking the top stock, bond, and gold timing according to the performance of their recommendations over various periods of time. Timer Digest profiles many of the top investment and financial newsletter writers, including discussions of their timing models.Steve wasn’t the only TFNN market timer to finish the year in the final rankings. Tom O’Brien, who was also 2009 Timer of the Year for Gold, finished 2018 as the #2 timer for the S&P 500 on a 3-month basis, and the #4 timer on a 6-month basis.TFNN continues to expand their reach with millions of minutes of live financial content watched each month. TFNN teaches traders and investors of all skill levels the strategies and techniques that will allow them to successfully trade in the financial markets.To learn more about TFNN and the services they offer, call 877-518-9190, or email sales@tfnn.com.



