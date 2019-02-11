NAMIC and WICT Launch Joint Workforce Diversity Survey

President and CEO of NAMIC CAE, president and CEO of WICT

Survey Provides Key Ethnic and Gender Diversity Metrics for Cable Industry

The key to advancing diversity & inclusion is access, retention and promotion. This survey data is a critical resource for our industry to review the metrics that reveal opportunities for action.” — A. Shuanise Washington, NAMIC's president and CEO

NEW YORK, USA, February 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAMIC, Inc . (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) and WICT (Women in Cable Telecommunications) today announced the launch of a joint survey for the next editions of the NAMIC AIM (Advancement Investment Measurement) and the WICT PAR Initiative (Pay Equity, Advancement Opportunities, and Resources for Work/Life Integration). The survey opened on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 and closes on Friday, Mar. 15.NAMIC and WICT have engaged Mercer , a human resources consulting firm, to conduct the joint survey. Funded by the Walter Kaitz Foundation, the survey will focus on the current state of ethnic and gender diversity within the cable and communications industry. The survey will also benchmark data vital to the advancement of ethnic and gender diversity in the media industry and will account for geographical distinctions among the locations of survey participants.Mercer will independently manage the development of customized data reports for each participating company. Top line findings from this research initiative will be presented at the NAMIC-WICT Diversity Town Hall the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 in New York City as part of the industry’s Diversity Week."NAMIC is excited to collaborate with WICT and the participating media companies in pursuit of our shared goal of increasing opportunities for talented women and people of color,” said A. Shuanise Washington, NAMIC's president and CEO. “The key to advancing diversity and inclusion is access, retention and promotion. This survey data is a critical resource for our industry to review the metrics that track progress and reveal opportunities for action.”Added Maria E. Brennan, CAE, president and CEO of WICT, “The research is clear. Diverse teams can improve workplace culture, increase problem solving, and boost innovation — all adding to a company’s bottom line. WICT and NAMIC recognize the underlying business case for a diverse and inclusive workplace, which makes the AIM/PAR data a key competitive advantage for our industry. We extend our gratitude to the industry for its recognition of the value that this original research provides.”Launched in 1999, the NAMIC employment survey, formerly entitled, "A Look Toward Advancement: Multi-ethnic Employment in the Communications Industry," provided a baseline of statistics and perceptions about the state of multi-ethnic diversity in the cable and communications industry.Rebranded as “NAMIC AIM,” the employment survey provides rich data used by companies to support goals for sustaining a robust pipeline of diverse talent. Key outgrowths of the NAMIC employment survey include the association’s Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP), presented in partnership with the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, and the NAMIC Leadership Seminars.Since 2003, the WICT PAR Survey has measured the status of women employees in the cable industry based on three criteria: Pay equity, advancement opportunities and resources for work/life integration. Combined with a comprehensive advocacy program, the PAR Initiative helps companies set goals, institutionalize practices, measure progress and achieve results.For more information on WICT and the PAR Initiative visit http://wict.org . Additional information on NAMIC and the AIM can be found at http://namic.com ###ABOUT NAMICNAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.ABOUT WICTWICT's mission is to create women leaders who transform our industry. We do this by providing unparalleled professional development programs, commissioning original gender research, and supporting a B2B network that helps advance women. For 40 years, WICT has partnered with cable and technology companies to help build a more robust pipeline of women leaders. Founded in 1979, and now over 10,500 members strong, WICT is the largest and oldest professional association serving women in cable media. Charter Communications and Comcast NBCUniversal are WICT's Strategic Touchstone Partners. Please visit www.wict.org or follow @WICTHQ on Twitter for more information.ABOUT MERCERMercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Mercer’s more than 23,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With nearly 65,000 colleagues and annual revenue over $14 billion, through its market-leading companies including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com . Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.ABOUT THE WALTER KAITZ FOUNDATIONAs the entertainment and telecommunication industry’s leading national foundation dedicated to advocacy around diversity, equity and inclusion, the Walter Kaitz Foundation provides resources and significant funding to key organizations that support vital programs and initiatives that furthers diversity’s impact. The foundation was initially established in 1980 as a non-for-profit with the purpose of advancing the contributions of women and ethnic minorities in cable telecommunications and today serves the broad embrace of diversity and inclusion across the entire industry.MEDIA CONTACTSKristin J. EdwardsAVP, Industry Relations & External CommunicationsWomen in Cable Telecommunications (WICT)202-827-4790kristin@wict.org



