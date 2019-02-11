Way.com gives back to the community in 2018

-

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Way.com is an online marketplace for services, founded in 2014. As the company grew, it decided to give back to students and community organizations. In 2018 Way.com contributed over $100,000 in cash and kindness.The company launched a community and non-profit outreach initiative, Way Care through which they have served over 30 organizations. Non-profit organizations face the challenge of how to best help their members while trying to keep costs as low as possible. When they host conferences, events or classes for their communities, they require a registration and payment infrastructure that often includes expensive licenses or transaction fees. Way.com has extended its technology to these organizations at no cost. In some cases, transaction fees incurred are waived, essentially helping these organizations receive 100% of the donated amount.According to Sharada Bose, who heads the Community Outreach initiative at Way.com, “We love giving back to the community. It creates goodwill while bringing brand recognition for Way.com. It’s a win-win!”Way Care is a cloud-based platform that provides services for membership management, donation management, event organization, conference registration, ticketing for events, and ongoing classes. Organizations can apply directly with Way.com for consideration to be included in the program.There are currently 32 organizations taking advantage of Way. Some of the organizations that are part of the Way Care initiative are:• Silicon Valley Faces – Building Communities Based on Empathy and Social Equity• Boys2Men Inc. – Mentoring Teenage Boys by teaching them a life skill.• Maithry – Bringing the Malayalee Community of the Bay Area Together• Fashion Community Week – Providing a Powerful Platform for Fashion Beauty and Technology industries.• Georgia Center for Youth Excellence – Transforming the feelings and Experiences of Young People• South India Fine Arts – Promote, Preserve and Present the Various Form of Fine Arts of Southern India.• Project Level – Appealing to Creative Needs and Wants of the Cities Youth• Chinese Cultural Center of SF – Dedicated to elevating Communities and Giving Voice to Equality through Education and Contemporary ArtThe company also established a student Way scholarship in 2018, open to university students from all over the United States and Canada. Last year, two students were awarded $6000 in scholarship dollars. These students were selected in June 2018 and Dec 2018 based on the winning essays. Read their essays and interviews on Way’s scholarship page.About Way Inc.: Way.com is a fast-growing Silicon Valley start-up providing an online service marketplace for concierge services including dining, entertainment, parking, transit, and activities. It partners with national brands to bring lifestyle services to its customers at affordable prices. For more information and media inquiries, please visit way.com or contact waycare@way.com.



