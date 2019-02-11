Leader of Global Bankruptcy Bar Joins Whiteford, Taylor & Preston - Latest in a Series of Significant Additions for a National Tier 1 Bankruptcy Practice.

WILMINGTON, DE, USA, February 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whiteford Taylor & Preston is pleased to announce that Marc Abrams has joined the firm. Widely recognized as one of the preeminent bankruptcy practitioners in the United States, Mr. Abrams is also a leader in the burgeoning area of cross-border restructurings.“Marc is a true statesman of the bankruptcy bar,” said Managing Partner Martin Fletcher. “His decision to join us is a tremendous endorsement of our bankruptcy platform, and a signal moment for the firm.”Mr. Abrams is experienced in complex chapter 11 cases and non-judicial restructurings, principally on behalf of debtors. He also has extensive experience representing creditors’ committees and groups, opportunistic investors and lenders, as well as substantial experience with restructurings involving foreign insolvency regimes and related cases under the Bankruptcy Code, including chapter 15 cases.Paul Nussbaum, Chair of the firm’s Bankruptcy Group, said, “Marc and I were young lawyers together in New York in the early days of the modern bankruptcy practice. Since then, businesses of every size and description have relied on bankruptcy restructurings, and Whiteford has evolved into a leading bankruptcy practice. Having Marc in our New York and Delaware offices significantly enhances and deepens our profile, nationally and internationally.”Consistently recognized by Chambers Global and Chambers USA as a leading practitioner in Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Mr. Abrams has been named to the Global M&A Network’s 2017 “A-List” as one of the top 100 restructuring & turnaround professionals. The American Lawyer named him "2009 Dealmaker of the Year." He is a member of the Board of Directors and a Fellow with the American College of Bankruptcy.“This is an opportunity for me to work with an exceptional bankruptcy team,” said Mr. Abrams, “and, in a very real sense, return to my roots. My legal career began in Delaware, and Wilmington, in the years since, has become an important center of bankruptcy activity.”# # #About Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP: With over 170 attorneys, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston provides a comprehensive range of sophisticated, cost-effective business law and litigation services to clients ranging from innovative start-ups to middle market companies to global enterprises. Its growing Mid-Atlantic footprint includes sixteen offices in Delaware, D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.



