Hire Day Orlando - Central Florida’s Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day April 5th

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFebruary 12, 2019 – Orlando, FL – OrlandoJobs.com will be hosting Hire Day Orlando at the Amway Center on April 5, 2019. This year, Hire Day Orlando will feature over 120 employers, 7,500 jobs, numerous community career resource partners and world-class career experts. Last year over 6,500 job seekers attended not only to meet employers but connect with community partners who offer a variety of programs to help anyone struggling in their job search.Hire Day Orlando is a no-cost event for job seekers with free parking in the GEICO Garage. This event will have over 7,500 ready-to-hire jobs in education, healthcare, defense, hospitality, engineering, construction, law enforcement, manufacturing, defense, and 11 other sectors. Companies like Universal Orlando Resort™, Kennedy Space Center, Orlando Health, Amazon, Disney, Orange County Government, Orange County Sherriff, and Penske are just a few examples of over 120 employers attending. All information about Hire Day Orlando including employers list, logistics, updates, sponsors and much more can be found at www.HireDayOrlando.com “Hire Day Orlando is a special day for Central Florida. Last year over 1,000 job seekers found jobs. Maybe even more important, many learned of the numerous resources the Central Florida community has to help job seekers who are truly struggling,” states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. “Veterans, disabled, criminally challenged, Puerto Rico evacuees and many others have a place to learn about these community programs (which all have no cost) to help them directly with issues they may be the stopping them from finding gainful employment.”Hire Day Orlando also includes world-class career experts who tackle real-life job searching hurdles. Technology has changed the application game, and you have to know why you apply to so many jobs but never hear back or why your interview went so wrong. Our career experts will be there to give you real advice on how to get the job you want, not just settling for any job. All career speaking sessions are free.Hire Day Orlando will also have free resume critiques as well as free professional headshots. Information about Hire Day Orlando, can be found at www.HireDayOrlando.com . This event is free and open to the public, and job seekers are urged to sign up today. Hire Day Orlando is the largest hiring and career education event in the Southeast.# # #OrlandoJobs.com, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 100,000 visitors per month, and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources ( www.GoSHRM.com ). The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with and power the career centers on OrlandoWeekly.com, GOSHRM and WKMG Local 6 ClickOrlando.com.



