Extended Car Warranty or autopom! Vehicle Protection Plan Keeps Repair Costs Low

LAKE FOREST, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vehicle repairs and maintenance can lead to high costs for car owners. To help drivers find “automotive peace of mind,” autopom! is offering affordable alternatives to extended vehicle warranty plans in the form of Vehicle Protection Plans.

Unlike extended car warranties, Vehicle Protection Plans are not sold by manufacturers or dealerships but offered by third-party providers. They include many of the same features and benefits, such as roadside assistance, rental vehicle assistance, and nationwide breakdown coverage. Some plans include added benefits not found in a vehicle warranty from a dealership, such as interest-free payment options.

“We invite drivers to reach out to our team of agents and learn about the options available to them,” says Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. “We’ll work with them to find a plan that matches their vehicle and their budget.”

To learn more about the ways a Vehicle Protection Plan can help keep car repair costs low, and to request a free quote from autopom!, visit http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or call 1.800.724.8141. Plans start at $1,488 in California and $2,500 in most other states.



About autopom! autopom!, LLC is a BBB accredited, A+ rated provider of vehicle protection plans for both new and used cars, as well as a licensed California agency. autopom! sells mechanical breakdown insurance in California and vehicle service contracts in most other states. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/. autopom! Insurance Services llc CA DOI Lic.#0I13220

