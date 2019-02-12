B&H WORLDWIDE SIGNS M.O.U. WITH COMPASS FORWARDING TO EXPAND BOTH COMPANIES' GLOBAL FOOTPRINT

We are strong players with a similar outlook and our customers will benefit from a wider network providing the high standards of service they have come to expect from us at all locations.” — Stuart Allen (Group CEO)

LONDON HEATHROW, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with US-headquartered Compass Forwarding, a logistics provider specializing in aerospace since the early 1950s. This expansion of their existing partnership will enhance global coverage for both parties.

B&H has nine strategically located offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Compass provides additional coverage in six locations between its American, Brazilian, and Middle Eastern operations.

There are considerable synergies in the ways B&H and Compass operate across the arena of aerospace logistics. These include dedicated AOG desks, 24/7/365 services, airside access, COMAT handling, forward stocking locations, repair/return management, and 24/7 visibility. Both companies provide full service and support at their key hubs alongside their worldwide offices.

"The formalising of our relationship with Compass underpins the scope of the solutions we are both able to offer", states B&H Worldwide Group CEO, Stuart Allen. "We are strong players with a similar outlook and our customers will benefit from a wider network providing the high standards of service they have come to expect from us at all locations".

Adds Robert M. Shelala II, Director of Aerospace for Compass Forwarding: "In B&H we have a partner that both shares our service philosophy and understands the intricacies of supporting aerospace clients. We are committed to working jointly with B&H to raise the standards for aerospace logistics services on a global level.’



