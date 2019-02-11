Real Estate Software for CRM, Sales Management, Property Management and Chatbots in Philippines, Singapore, New Zealand

Unify Chatbots drive lead capture and Customer Engagement

ERP, Chatbots, Customer Engagement software provider for Real Estate – Unify hosting “Increase Sales and Improve Customer Engagement in Real Estate."

We are pleased to be hosting Lunch and Learn sessions for Real Estate and Property Management businesses to help deepen Customer Engagement and increase Lead Capture by use of Chatbot software.” — Sandeep Walia, CEO, UNIFY

MAKATI, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, February 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unify - a leading solution provider of ERP CRM , Customers Engagement and Chatbot solutions - is organizing a series of lunch and learns for Real Estate and Property Management companies to provide solutions that help the companies improve their sales and enhance customer engagement.The solutions will cover- Customer Engagement- Lead capture from the web- Chat Engagement with customers- Property Management- Agent Commissions- Real Estate- Reporting and AnalyticsEvent Dates:Metro Manila, Philippines: March 12, 2019Singapore: March 26, 2019Auckland, New Zealand: May 30, 2019Sydney, Australia: June 4, 2019Business Decision Makers and IT Executives will learn about key tools to manage sales processes, strengthen social media presence by exploiting the power to go beyond likes and shares to create real, measurable business results and using chat to capture new leads. With this learning, company can boost and accelerate business transformation, improve customer engagement, enhance marketing techniques.About UNIFY:UNIFY is a leading company specializing in Artificial Intelligence, CRM, Chatbots, ERP, and Customer Engagement solutions for organizations. UNIFY helps businesses improve employee productivity while improving Stakeholder Engagement. UNIFY is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.For more information:Jypsy Regaladoinfo@unifydots.comUSA: +1 206 452-7498Philippines: +63 2 271 2458Australia: +61 2 9053 4872New Zealand: +64 9 884 5470



