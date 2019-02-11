Real Estate Software for CRM, Sales Management, Property Management and Chatbots in Philippines, Singapore, New Zealand
ERP, Chatbots, Customer Engagement software provider for Real Estate – Unify hosting “Increase Sales and Improve Customer Engagement in Real Estate."
The solutions will cover
- Customer Engagement
- Lead capture from the web
- Chat Engagement with customers
- Property Management
- Agent Commissions
- Real Estate
- Reporting and Analytics
Event Dates:
Metro Manila, Philippines: March 12, 2019
Singapore: March 26, 2019
Auckland, New Zealand: May 30, 2019
Sydney, Australia: June 4, 2019
Business Decision Makers and IT Executives will learn about key tools to manage sales processes, strengthen social media presence by exploiting the power to go beyond likes and shares to create real, measurable business results and using chat to capture new leads. With this learning, company can boost and accelerate business transformation, improve customer engagement, enhance marketing techniques.
About UNIFY:
UNIFY is a leading company specializing in Artificial Intelligence, CRM, Chatbots, ERP, and Customer Engagement solutions for organizations. UNIFY helps businesses improve employee productivity while improving Stakeholder Engagement. UNIFY is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.
For more information:
Jypsy Regalado
info@unifydots.com
USA: +1 206 452-7498
Philippines: +63 2 271 2458
Australia: +61 2 9053 4872
New Zealand: +64 9 884 5470
