The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Announces New Scientific and Medical Advisory Board

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, February 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (CCF) is pleased to announce the formation of a new Scientific and Medical Advisory Board (SMAB). This new advisory board will replace the separate Scientific Advisory and Medical Advisory Boards.

"This new Scientific and Medical Advisory Board will be equipped to accelerate collaboration between the scientific and medical communities," explained Stacie Lindsey, CCF President and Founder.

The new SMAB is co-chared by R. Kate Kelley MD , UCSF, and Nabeel Bardeesy, PhD, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital. Board members of SMAB include: Donald L. Coppock, PhD, Gregory Gores, MD, Theodore Sunki Hong, MD, Milind Javle, MD, Shishir K. Maithel, MD, FACS, Rachna T Shroff, MD, MS, Ben Stanger, MD PhD, and Juan Valle, MB ChB MSc FRCP.

The formation of the SMAB was announced at the 2019 Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Annual Conference in Salt Lake City, UT at the beginning February, 2019.





