National Political Strategist & Cornerstone Solutions President Rick Asnani to Lead Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce Event

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornerstone Solutions , a full-service public affairs and political consulting firm providing communications services, grassroots campaigns and community relations, announces its president, Rick Asnani , will lead the panel, “Florida’s Political Landscape: How it’s Shaping our Neighborhoods and Nation” during the February Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Event sponsored by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.Who: Rick Asnani is a national political strategist and president of Cornerstone Solutions. Asnani is an experienced political consultant specializing in political and ballot initiative campaigns across the United States. During the panel discussion, Asnani will be accompanied by Dr. Susan McManus, former University of South Florida professor, author and political analyst; and Adam Goodman, national political strategist and TV commentator.What: Rick Asnani and panelists will discuss, “Florida’s Political Landscape: How it’s Shaping Our Neighborhoods and Location,” examining previous election highlights and trends; how the results impact and shape future policy in Florida and the U.S.; and what to expect in politics as the 2020 Election kicks off. Asnani will be leading the panel and presenting to the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce. The monthly event is sponsored by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.When: Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM EST.Where: The Kravis Center701 Okeechobee Blvd,West Palm Beach, FL 33401The February Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Event is free to members and $40 for non-members. To register, please visit the following website here.Stay connected with Rick Asnani and his latest endeavors on social media: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rick-asnani-9a00bb121/ About Cornerstone SolutionsCornerstone Solutions is a full-service political consulting and strategic communications firm that delivers smart solutions and proven results for political, corporate, issue-oriented and trade association clients nationwide. With over 50 years of combined experience, the Cornerstone team generates successful campaigns, grassroots initiatives, lobbying programs and community relations approaches, earning the firm national awards and honors. We help clients navigate contentious public issues on local, state and national levels.



