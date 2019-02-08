ProServeIT Corporation Recognized as one of the Country’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies!

ProServeIT Corporation is pleased to announce their inclusion in TechnoPlanet's list of Canada’s Best Managed IT Companies for 2019.

The leadership team at ProServeIT is extremely proud of everyone who works for us. We feel we’ve truly built an amazing company together, and we’re only getting better.” — Eric Sugar, President, ProServeIT

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, February 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProServeIT Corporation is pleased to announce their inclusion in the 2019 list of Canada’s Best Managed IT Companies.Last night, amid a sea of formal-clad visitors to the former Eglington Grand Theatre, TechnoPlanet announced the winners of the Canadian “50 Best Managed IT Companies” Award. This annual Gala is a chance to recognize the country’s top 50 Value-Added Resellers (VARs) or Managed Services Partners (MSPs) as having the best managed companies in that target country.Organized by TechnoPlanet, a North American channel marketing company, the “50 Best Managed IT Companies” recognize excellence in organizations that have the necessary important business practices to be successful.“The leadership team at ProServeIT is extremely proud of everyone who works for us. We feel we’ve truly built an amazing company together, and we’re only getting better,” says Eric Sugar, President of ProServeIT Corporation. “Being recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed IT Companies is a true honour for us. We pour our hearts and souls into enabling and empowering our customers to not only achieve more with the technology they’re using, but also get more from their investment by maximizing the technology that they’ve invested in.”Each year, TechnoPlanet hosts the 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards to showcase the top 50 Value Added Resellers (VARs), Managed Services Providers (MSPs), recognizing those who receive the highest scores for the best business practices in twelve categories, including business vision and strategy, sales process, marketing process, help desk support, leadership and management, and customer satisfaction.“Everyone wants to buy from companies that operate on best business practices, because they are most likely to service your needs best. It is also a good indication that the company will be around to continue servicing your needs in the future,” says Julian Lee, CEO of TechnoPlanet. “We recognize ProServeIT as one of the 50 best managed IT companies in the Canadian technology industry.”Each applicant, regardless of whether or not they win, receives a report that shows them the strengths and weaknesses of their business, allowing them to improve and re-submit the following year.This is ProServeIT Corporation’s third consecutive year winning this award.As a multi-award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner, ProServeIT Corporation has been helping organizations of all sizes increase their efficiency, eliminate their “IT debt” and apply a security lens to everything they do. ProServeIT understands that every organization has unique needs and challenges and we work with our customers to understand the culture of their organization, who their customers are, and what’s most important to them as a company.Established in 2002, ProServeIT was one of the first Canadian Microsoft Partners to spearhead the adoption of Cloud computing. Since then, we have migrated over 200,000 users to the Cloud. To provide consistent 24×7 customer service, ProServeIT is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with offices in Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, British Columbia, Paris, France and Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam.



