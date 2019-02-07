Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Is Now The Exclusive Broker For Rockport Terminals

ARANSAS PASS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. has been named the exclusive broker for Rockport Terminals located at 2520 Highway 35 N, Aransas Pass, TX 78336. Rockport Terminals is a 230-acre industrial site with access to rail, water and multiple highways. The facility features 1,200 feet of bulkhead with the capacity to fit six 30,000-barrel barges, over one mile of rail and 45,000 barrels of storage currently in place with room for more improvements.“Rockport Terminals has so much potential,” said Matthew Cravey, President of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., “with its proximity to the Port of Corpus Christi and all of the activity that the Port is producing.”The area is being redeveloped by Clayton Reaser, a San Antonio-based oil and gas entrepreneur.“This project has been more than five years in the making,” said Reaser in a statement. “The opportunity to develop an economic vehicle of growth in an area often overlooked in favor of busier industrial centers has made this one of the more exciting developments we’ve spearheaded to date.”About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/



