NAMIC Announces 2019 Chapter Officers
NAMIC has 18 chapters nationwide, led by a boards of directors responsible for shepherding the NAMIC mission in their respective regions.
"Our chapters are the foundation to NAMIC's success and I am excited to work with this talented group of officers,” said A. Shuanise Washington, president and CEO, NAMIC. “Our regional leadership is responsible for creating local programs and experiences that foster the mission of NAMIC for members and partner companies throughout the nation."
The 2019 slate of NAMIC chapter officers, some of whom are newly elected, is presented below. Some board positions will remain open until filled without active boards, including the regions of Tennessee, Texas and Western Pennsylvania.
NAMIC officers (newly elected or re-elected) in 2019 are as follows:
NAMIC – Atlanta
President – Lynnette Smith, Manager, Specialized Advertising, Manager, The Weather Channel
Vice President – Charles Neal, Sr. Manager of Technology, Cox Communications, Inc.
Secretary – Cea Mosley, Manager, OnDemand Digital Initiatives, Turner
Treasurer – Robert Wade Jr., Analyst 3, Finance & Accounting, Comcast Cable
NAMIC – The Carolinas
President – Jamie Bell, Senior Manager, Billing Database Maintenance, Charter Communications
Vice President – Tanara Tipton, System & Tools Business Sr. Analyst, Charter Communications
Secretary – Lakeysia Council, Operations Manager, Charter Communications
Treasurer – Morris Whitner, Director, Business Planning, Charter Communications
NAMIC – Chicago
President – Nancy Robles, Customer Care Manager, Comcast
Vice President – Andre Brown, Director, Comcast
Secretary – Elizabeth Aguirre, Local Marketing Manager, Metro by T-Mobile
Treasurer – Traci Barnes, Senior Human Resources Manager, Comcast
NAMIC – Denver
President – Judy Brown, Senior Field Engineering Business Analyst, Charter Communications Vice President – Garth David, Senior Finance Manager Financial Planning & Analysis, Charter Communications
Secretary – Morgan Hampton, Executive Assistant, Charter Communications
Treasurer – Rasheed Graham, Manager of Virtual System Operations Engineering, Charter Communications
NAMIC – Detroit
President – Jacqueline A. Lenton, Senior Director, Human Resources, Comcast Cable
Vice President – Shannon Dulin, Manager, Government & Regulatory Affairs, Comcast-Heartland
Treasurer – Shezaina Akyalcin, Analyst 2, Finance & Accounting, Comcast Cable
NAMIC – Mid-Atlantic
President – Sangeetha Subramanian, Client Engagement Manager, Nonprofit HR
Vice President – Sonorak leng, Account Executive, Cox Communications
Treasurer – Alexandria Latimer, Research Manager, TV One
Secretary – Domonique Gay
NAMIC – Minnesota
President – Jonathan Hardman, Billing Supervisor, Comcast
Vice President – Jada Marcotte, Billing Supervisor, Comcast
NAMIC – New England
President – Kamilah A’Vant, Vice President, SBA Compliance Partner at Citizens Bank
Vice President – Evelyn Brito, Executive Producer, Keep it Simple Productions, LLC.
Secretary – Chantel P. Walls, Author
NAMIC – New York
President – Rahdiah Barnes, Account Executive, Spectrum
Vice President – Carvel Wallace, Manager Affiliate Operations Lead, AMC Networks
Secretary – Morgan Johnson, Account Manager, Revenue Marketing, Starz
Treasurer – Kiana Sinclair, Senior Account Manager, WebMD
NAMIC - Philadelphia
President – Naomi A.W. Carter, Political Affairs Specialist, Comcast
Vice President – Dwayne Edghill, Senior Project Manager, Comcast Business
Secretary – Cassandra Moore, Founder and CEO of TMYK Group (The Moore You Know)
Treasurer – Se Kwon, Program Manager, Comcast
NAMIC – San Francisco Bay Area
President – Mitzi Givens Russell, Franchise Operations and Compliance Manager, Comcast Cable
Vice President – Ken Maxey, Director, Government Affairs, Comcast
Secretary – LaNiece Jones, Executive Director, Peralta Colleges Foundation
NAMIC – South Florida
Vice President – Danyelle Carter, Social Media Specialist, Miami Dade College
NAMIC – Southern California
President – Sandy Nunez, Coordinating Producer, ESPN
Vice President – Kiir Knight, Talent Producer, ESPN
Treasurer – Danielle Green, Manager, Programming Finance, Showtime Networks
Secretary – Amir Zolfaghari, Distribution Assistant, A+E Networks
NAMIC – St. Louis
President – Delrin Burnett, Project Manager, Charter Communications
Vice President - Brandise Woods, Learning & Development Sr. Writer, Charter Communications
Treasurer - Jeffrey Weddington, Learning & Development Lead Writer, Charter Communications
Secretary – Mimnic James, Instructional Designer, Charter Communications
NAMIC – Virginia
President – Vonya Alleyne, VP, Field Human Resources, Cox Communications
Vice President – Lakysha Laing, Director, Customer Care, Cox Communications
Secretary – Gail Thorogood, Supervisor, Information Systems, Cox Communications
Treasurer – Drew Sutton, Sr. Mgr., Product Marketing, Cox Communications
For more information on the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications, Inc, visit www.namic.com or contact NAMIC National headquarters at 212-594-5985.
ABOUT NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.
Wanita Niehaus
NAMIC
+1 202-643-2765
