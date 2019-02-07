NAMIC Announces 2019 Chapter Officers

President and CEO of NAMIC

NEW YORK, USA, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications, Inc. ( NAMIC ) has announced its 2019 roster of Chapter Board Officers.NAMIC has 18 chapters nationwide, led by a boards of directors responsible for shepherding the NAMIC mission in their respective regions."Our chapters are the foundation to NAMIC's success and I am excited to work with this talented group of officers,” said A. Shuanise Washington , president and CEO, NAMIC. “Our regional leadership is responsible for creating local programs and experiences that foster the mission of NAMIC for members and partner companies throughout the nation."The 2019 slate of NAMIC chapter officers, some of whom are newly elected, is presented below. Some board positions will remain open until filled without active boards, including the regions of Tennessee, Texas and Western Pennsylvania.NAMIC officers (newly elected or re-elected) in 2019 are as follows:NAMIC – AtlantaPresident – Lynnette Smith, Manager, Specialized Advertising, Manager, The Weather ChannelVice President – Charles Neal, Sr. Manager of Technology, Cox Communications, Inc.Secretary – Cea Mosley, Manager, OnDemand Digital Initiatives, TurnerTreasurer – Robert Wade Jr., Analyst 3, Finance & Accounting, Comcast CableNAMIC – The CarolinasPresident – Jamie Bell, Senior Manager, Billing Database Maintenance, Charter CommunicationsVice President – Tanara Tipton, System & Tools Business Sr. Analyst, Charter CommunicationsSecretary – Lakeysia Council, Operations Manager, Charter CommunicationsTreasurer – Morris Whitner, Director, Business Planning, Charter CommunicationsNAMIC – ChicagoPresident – Nancy Robles, Customer Care Manager, ComcastVice President – Andre Brown, Director, ComcastSecretary – Elizabeth Aguirre, Local Marketing Manager, Metro by T-MobileTreasurer – Traci Barnes, Senior Human Resources Manager, ComcastNAMIC – DenverPresident – Judy Brown, Senior Field Engineering Business Analyst, Charter Communications Vice President – Garth David, Senior Finance Manager Financial Planning & Analysis, Charter CommunicationsSecretary – Morgan Hampton, Executive Assistant, Charter CommunicationsTreasurer – Rasheed Graham, Manager of Virtual System Operations Engineering, Charter CommunicationsNAMIC – DetroitPresident – Jacqueline A. Lenton, Senior Director, Human Resources, Comcast CableVice President – Shannon Dulin, Manager, Government & Regulatory Affairs, Comcast-HeartlandTreasurer – Shezaina Akyalcin, Analyst 2, Finance & Accounting, Comcast CableNAMIC – Mid-AtlanticPresident – Sangeetha Subramanian, Client Engagement Manager, Nonprofit HRVice President – Sonorak leng, Account Executive, Cox CommunicationsTreasurer – Alexandria Latimer, Research Manager, TV OneSecretary – Domonique GayNAMIC – MinnesotaPresident – Jonathan Hardman, Billing Supervisor, ComcastVice President – Jada Marcotte, Billing Supervisor, ComcastNAMIC – New EnglandPresident – Kamilah A’Vant, Vice President, SBA Compliance Partner at Citizens BankVice President – Evelyn Brito, Executive Producer, Keep it Simple Productions, LLC.Secretary – Chantel P. Walls, AuthorNAMIC – New YorkPresident – Rahdiah Barnes, Account Executive, SpectrumVice President – Carvel Wallace, Manager Affiliate Operations Lead, AMC NetworksSecretary – Morgan Johnson, Account Manager, Revenue Marketing, StarzTreasurer – Kiana Sinclair, Senior Account Manager, WebMDNAMIC - PhiladelphiaPresident – Naomi A.W. Carter, Political Affairs Specialist, ComcastVice President – Dwayne Edghill, Senior Project Manager, Comcast BusinessSecretary – Cassandra Moore, Founder and CEO of TMYK Group (The Moore You Know)Treasurer – Se Kwon, Program Manager, ComcastNAMIC – San Francisco Bay AreaPresident – Mitzi Givens Russell, Franchise Operations and Compliance Manager, Comcast CableVice President – Ken Maxey, Director, Government Affairs, ComcastSecretary – LaNiece Jones, Executive Director, Peralta Colleges FoundationNAMIC – South FloridaVice President – Danyelle Carter, Social Media Specialist, Miami Dade CollegeNAMIC – Southern CaliforniaPresident – Sandy Nunez, Coordinating Producer, ESPNVice President – Kiir Knight, Talent Producer, ESPNTreasurer – Danielle Green, Manager, Programming Finance, Showtime NetworksSecretary – Amir Zolfaghari, Distribution Assistant, A+E NetworksNAMIC – St. LouisPresident – Delrin Burnett, Project Manager, Charter CommunicationsVice President - Brandise Woods, Learning & Development Sr. Writer, Charter CommunicationsTreasurer - Jeffrey Weddington, Learning & Development Lead Writer, Charter CommunicationsSecretary – Mimnic James, Instructional Designer, Charter CommunicationsNAMIC – VirginiaPresident – Vonya Alleyne, VP, Field Human Resources, Cox CommunicationsVice President – Lakysha Laing, Director, Customer Care, Cox CommunicationsSecretary – Gail Thorogood, Supervisor, Information Systems, Cox CommunicationsTreasurer – Drew Sutton, Sr. Mgr., Product Marketing, Cox CommunicationsFor more information on the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications, Inc, visit www.namic.com or contact NAMIC National headquarters at 212-594-5985.ABOUT NAMICNAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.



