Nesconset Area Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Joins National Healthcare Organization

SMITHTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset, formerly Nesconset Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, has joined the national CareRite Centers Network. The merger was announced by the CareRite Centers executive team in February 2019. The Hamlet will join sister centers throughout New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Tennessee.“We are thrilled to welcome The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset to our network of skilled nursing communities. This marriage will allow us the opportunity to continue supporting patients, professionals, and families in the greater Suffolk County community. Our mission is to provide those we serve with the highest standard of care and genuine customer service throughout their recovery. We are very excited to support The Hamlet to unprecedented heights and successes,” shared Akiva Rudner, Chief Operating Officer for CareRite Centers.CareRite Centers has introduced the Network’s signature Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program (CARP) to The Hamlet. The world-renowned amputee support program is led by Paralympic Gold Medalists, Todd Schaffhauser and Dennis Oehler, and is the most advanced amputee support treatment protocol to date. In the late 1980’s, Schaffhauser became the fastest above-the-knee amputee sprinter in the world with a 100 meter time of 14.55 seconds. Oehler became the fastest below-the-knee amputee sprinter in the world with a 100 meter time of 11.73 seconds, less than just two seconds behind Olympic gold medalist, Carl Lewis.CARP was designed to support patients on all levels of care, from pre-amputation consultation to post-amputation rehabilitation and recovery. The signature niche program will enhance The Hamlet’s leading subacute orthopedic rehabilitation program.The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset is an integral part of the Smithtown community, providing warm and exceptional subacute and long term nursing care. The center is committed to addressing the physical and emotional needs of its guests through cutting-edge technology, specialized rehabilitation care, and comfort-enhancing amenities.CareRite Centers is recognized for fostering and providing unprecedented levels of compassionate care and customer service for their network of communities, and the CareRite caliber of exceptional care will now be an added value to The Hamlet’s strong commitment to excellence and storied tradition of unmatched care. The employees of CareRite Centers are the vital link, and they are the core of excellence in the care and compassion the network is committed to; they are therefore their most precious resource.The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset welcomes community press interviews by appointment. For professionals interested in connecting for a VIP media interview, please contact Ashley Romano at 631.617.7785 or by email at aromano@careritecenters.com.The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset100 Southern Boulevard, Nesconset, NY 11767631.361.8800HamletRehab.com



