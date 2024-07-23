ESTEEMED ADMINISTRATOR OF THE HAMLET REHABILITATION AND HEALTHCARE CENTER RECEIVES THE DISTINGUISHED ELI PICK AWARD
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award was presented to Stephanie Malone, the renowned administrator at The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset, in recognition of her outstanding commitment and leadership to the center.
In honor of Skilled Nursing Administrators and their respective centers that succeeded in the long-term care and subacute industries, the late Eli Pick, a respected ACHCA leader, established the Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award, using data-driven criteria to objectively determine high-performance.
The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset is a state of the art subacute center in Suffolk County, and is the region’s premier location for short term rehabilitation and long term skilled nursing, providing unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for the community’s Rehabilitation and Nursing needs, in a soothing, tranquil and state-of-the-art environment.
Under Stephanie Malone’s leadership, The Hamlet leads Suffolk County with their innovative rehabilitation techniques as well as their signature programming such as the Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program, the Urban Zen Integrative Therapy Program, as well as concierge services to support those throughout their healing journey at The Hamlet.
“I have the unique opportunity to lead this incredible team each and every day,” Honorary recipient Stephanie Malone shared. “I am so proud to share in this achievement with the amazing team here at The Hamlet.”
“All departments and multidisciplinary team members contribute to our continued clinical success, and it is my honor and privilege to serve this community,” continued Malone.
The Hamlet is a proud member of the CareRite Centers network, comprised of skilled nursing and subacute rehabilitation centers that serve communities across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee and Florida. With the aim to provide a total, immersive rehabilitation experience that renews and reinvigorates the body and soul, the community’s signature programs and specialized therapies significantly enrich the health and well-being of their patients and residents each day.
The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset, along with its sister communities in the New York region, are deeply committed to providing excellent patient and resident care as a part of the CareRite Centers Network.
Congratulations again to Administrator Stephanie Malone and, as she stated humbly, her staff at The Hamlet, on being recognized by the American College of HealthCare Administrators with the Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award.
Ashley Romano
