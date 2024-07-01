Celebrating earning the 2024 Bronze national quality award
CREEKSIDE CENTER FOR REHABILITATION & HEALING EARNS THE 2024 BRONZE NATIONAL QUALITY AWARD BY THE AHCA/NCALMADISON, TN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creekside Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is the proud recipient of the 2024 Bronze - Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). The Program honors institutions that enhance the quality of life for long-term and post-acute care staff and residents by meeting increasingly demanding performance standards.
"Receiving this prestigious bronze award is an honor in and of itself, as it is a testament to the incredible commitment that our team members have toward our patients and their families on a daily basis," shared Brandi Cox, Administrator of Creekside Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
There are three levels in the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. At the Bronze level of the quality improvement process, providers evaluate the goals, values, and critical success factors of their firm. Each application is examined by experienced examiners to see if the center has complied with the requirements.
As one of Tennessee’s finest Rehabilitation and Nursing Centers, Creekside Center for Rehabilitation and Healing has earned an outstanding reputation for its compassionate and high caliber subacute and long-term care.
Creekside Center is an integral part of the community and takes pride in their warm, home-like setting, and dedicated, compassionate staff. Creekside Center is also enhancing their accommodations and implementing innovative rehabilitation programs that optimize the short term rehabilitation needs of the community.
"This success is directly attributable to our team, community partners-in-care, families, patients, and residents who have trusted us to provide them with the best care available," added Brandi Cox.
With a unique patient concierge services program, Creekside Center also anticipates the needs and desires of residents and patients before they even arrive at the community. A spokesman for Creekside Center shared, “Creekside's concierge services team accompanies patients on their path to recovery, offering support and a listening ear while attending to any needs or desires that the patient, or their family, may have in order to ensure that they are completely comfortable while receiving the greatest treatment possible from our staff.”
As part of the CareRite Centers Network, Creekside Center for Rehabilitation and Healing and its eight sister communities in the Tennessee region are incredibly passionate about caring for our amputee patients. Creekside is proud to offer the community their signature in-house Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program, alongside Paralympic Gold Medalists Todd Schaffhauser and Dennis Oehler, offering additional resources for those in need of mentorship, training, and motivation throughout the patient recovery process.
The Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program also provides training and education. Through their motivational and inspiring approach, Oehler and Schaffhauser teach skills and techniques to amputees so they can achieve their highest level of strength and mobility; a key component of the CareRite approach- rehabilitate, rejuvenate, and recover.
CareRite Centers is a network of subacute skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers that serve communities across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee and Florida. With a deep commitment to customer service and guest experience, it is the unified mission within the network, “to foster and provide unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for our communities’ Rehabilitation and Nursing needs, in a soothing, tranquil and state-of-the-art environment.”
If you are interested in a VIP press interview, please contact us at: contactus@careritecenters.com.
Ashley Romano
CareRite Centers, LLC
631-617-7785
email us here