UK Music Legends Strawbs 50th Anniversary 3 Days Celebration in Lakewood, NJ - April 26, 27 & 28

Featuring special guests Tony Visconti, Annie Haslam, Larry Fast and others! Weekend celebration of the first album release by seminal British band.

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of their 50th anniversary, UK music legends Strawbs, plus a host of guest performers, former Strawbs, and Strawbs-related artists, will be performing at the Strand Theater in Lakewood, NJ on April 26-28, 2019!Come join a weekend celebration of the first album release by seminal British band Strawbs!Strawbs are Britain's most successful international progressive folk-rock band. They are mentioned in the same breath as progressive rock bands Yes, King Crimson and The Moody Blues. Strawbs have a devoted fan base that continues to grow on the strength of their incredible live performances together with their classic albums over the years including “Grave New World”, “Bursting at the Seams”, “Hero & Heroine” and “Ghosts.” The band has achieved sales of over three million albums, seven consecutive Strawbs albums have featured in the US Billboard Top 200 albums.Many top musicians have featured in the Strawbs line up over the years, including Sonjia Kristina, Blue Weaver, Don Airey and as well as Rick Wakeman , both his classically trained sons Adam and Oliver have been featured, a certain compliment to the band's talent. After several years of touring in both acoustic and electric lineups, in 2017 Strawbs released “The Ferryman's Curse,” their first studio album of original material in eight years. The album returned to the album charts and garnered rave reviews worldwide!The current Strawbs line-up comprises David Cousins, lead guitarist Dave Lambert, bass player Chas Cronk, and drummer Tony Fernandez, who recorded and toured together in the 1970s. They are joined by keyboard and guitar virtuoso Dave Bainbridge of Iona - a band who created a mystical blend of rock, folk, Celtic and ambient music - a perfect match for Strawbs.ARTISTS:STRAWBS (Present)David Cousins (1968 - present)Dave Lambert (1972 - present)Chas Cronk (1973 - present)Tony Fernandez (1978 - present)Dave Bainbridge (2016 - present)WithTERRA NOVA ORCHESTRA - 30 PIECE ORCHESTRASTRAWBS (Past)Blue Weaver (1971 - 1973) (subject to visas) – Amen Corner, Mott the Hoople, Bee Gees (Played on “Saturday Night Fever” and the 1970s hits)John Ford (1969 – 1973) – Velvet Opera, Hudson Ford (Writer of Strawbs biggest single “Part of the Union”)John Hawken (1973 - 1976) – Nashville Teens, Renaissance, IllusionBrian Willoughby (1978 - 2092) – Mary Hopkin, The Monks, Nanci GriffithSPECIAL GUESTSTony Visconti – David Bowie, T Rex, Moody Blues, Gentle Giant, Angélique KidjoAnnie Haslam – RenaissanceLarry Fast – Nektar, Synergy, Peter GabrielEric Bazilian – The Hooters, Joan OsborneWesley Stace – John Wesley Harding, Cabinet of WondersCathryn Craig – Bill MedleyHIGHLIGHTSTony Visconti – conducts Strawbs with the Terra Nova Orchestra for the first orchestral performance of “Oh How She Changed”, the band's first single, featuring a new Tony Visconti arrangement.David Cousins, Blue Weaver, John Ford will play the whole of Strawbs classic album “Grave New World” with Eric Bazilion and narrator Wesley Stace.Annie Haslam – sings Sandy Denny's “Who Knows Where The Time Goes” with the Terra Nova Orchestra, featuring a brand new arrangement by Tony Visconti.Eric Bazilion – sings “What If God Was One Of Us,” the hit he wrote and produced for Joan Osborne, with Strawbs and the Terra Nova Orchestra.Sandy Denny and the Strawbs – the classic songs recreated by Annie Haslam and Acoustic Strawbs.Larry Fast and David Cousins – Peter Gabriel's synthesizer master and the complete songwriter put a new edge on Strawbs lesser known material.WHERE:Strand TheaterCenter for the Arts400 Clifton AvenueLakewoodNew Jersey 08701Phone: (732) 367-7789Historic 1922 theater for the Jersey Shore.60 minutes from Newark Airport90 minutes from ManhattanDATE AND TIME:Friday - 26 April 2018Performances 6pm - 10.30pmSaturday - 27 April 2018Performances 1pm - 10.30pmSunday - 28 April 2018Brunch (VIP) 10am - 12 noonTICKETS:VIP $300 (sold out)All performances plus Sunday brunch with artistsWeekend $200All performancesFor more information:Strawbs official website: www.strawbsweb.co.uk/ Press inquiries:



